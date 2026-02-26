Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on 7-day detox at Bengaluru

The chief minister is likely to return to Punjab around Holi after completing the prescribed programme.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann left for Bengaluru on Wednesday evening to undergo a short naturopathy and wellness programme at Jindal Naturecure Institute, days after being discharged from the hospital following a brief illness last week.

Sources said doctors who treated Mann at the private hospital advised adequate rest and a supervised lifestyle correction programme. The chief minister experienced fatigue and fluctuations in certain health parameters due to his hectic schedule.

He was flown in a chopper from Dhuri to Mohali last Sunday and admitted to a private facility. He remained under treatment for four days last week. Soon after being discharged, Mann visited the Kila Raipur Sports Olympics.