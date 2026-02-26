Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on 7-day detox at Bengaluru

Officials said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's visit to Bengaluru is precautionary and part of a planned health regimen rather than treatment for any serious condition.

2 min readChandigarhFeb 26, 2026 11:39 AM IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on 7-day detox at BengaluruThe chief minister is likely to return to Punjab around Holi after completing the prescribed programme.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann left for Bengaluru on Wednesday evening to undergo a short naturopathy and wellness programme at Jindal Naturecure Institute, days after being discharged from the hospital following a brief illness last week.

Sources said doctors who treated Mann at the private hospital advised adequate rest and a supervised lifestyle correction programme. The chief minister experienced fatigue and fluctuations in certain health parameters due to his hectic schedule.

He was flown in a chopper from Dhuri to Mohali last Sunday and admitted to a private facility. He remained under treatment for four days last week. Soon after being discharged, Mann visited the Kila Raipur Sports Olympics.

Sources said Mann will continue to review important files and administrative matters digitally and take necessary decisions during his stay. His Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Rajbir Singh, has accompanied him to Bengaluru.

Officials said that the week-long visit is precautionary and part of a planned health regimen rather than treatment for any serious condition.

The chief minister is likely to return to Punjab around Holi after completing the prescribed programme.

Soon after his return, the Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly is scheduled to begin. During the session, the Aam Aadmi Party Government is expected to make key announcements, including welfare measures and proposed freebies for women as part of its social support initiatives.

This is not the first time that Mann has visited the Jindal Naturecure Institute. Ahead of the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Mann, along with AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, spent several days at the institute.

