The Netherlands Tour: Mann invites NXP Semiconductors to set up R&D centre in Mohali

The CM, with Industries Minister Sanjev Arora, is in the Netherlands on an official visit to seek investment for Punjab. (Credit: X/@BhagwantMann)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday rolled out the red carpet for technology giant NXP Semiconductors to explore the feasibility of establishing a research and development centre in Mohali.

Mann asked Maurice Geraets, executive director and country manager, NXP Semiconductors and the Netherlands-based firm’s head of public policy, Dr. Ankit Pal, to explore avenues of collaboration in advanced electronics, semiconductor design, and innovation-led ecosystems.

“Mohali is considered a potential location, leveraging the state’s strong talent pool and emerging electronics ecosystem,” an official statement quoting Mann said.

The CM, with Industries Minister Sanjev Arora, is in the Netherlands on an official visit to seek investment for Punjab.