The Netherlands Tour: Mann invites NXP Semiconductors to set up R&D centre in Mohali

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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday rolled out the red carpet for technology giant NXP Semiconductors to explore the feasibility of establishing a research and development centre in Mohali.
Mann asked Maurice Geraets, executive director and country manager, NXP Semiconductors and the Netherlands-based firm’s head of public policy, Dr. Ankit Pal, to explore avenues of collaboration in advanced electronics, semiconductor design, and innovation-led ecosystems.
“Mohali is considered a potential location, leveraging the state’s strong talent pool and emerging electronics ecosystem,” an official statement quoting Mann said.
The CM, with Industries Minister Sanjev Arora, is in the Netherlands on an official visit to seek investment for Punjab.
During a meeting with the top officials of the NXP Semiconductors, Mann apprised them of the state government’s plans to develop a ‘Silicon Valley’-like ecosystem at Kalkat Bhawan, Mohali, strategically located near the international airport and IT City.
Mann highlighted a strong talent ecosystem, with proximity to premier institutions such as IIT Ropar, ISB Mohali, Plaksha University, Punjab Engineering College, Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology and others which can serve as a robust pipeline for high-quality research and engineering workforce.
The CM discussed potential collaboration on system design solutions and the NXP Startup Challenge programme in partnership with ‘Startup Punjab’, aimed at fostering innovation, supporting startups, and co-developing cutting-edge technology solutions.
He also advocated leveraging Punjab’s growing automotive and auto-components ecosystem to develop solutions in areas such as Near Field Communication (NFC), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and secure connectivity technologies, aligned with global industry trends.
He invited the NXP leadership to visit Punjab to explore the state’s vast potential and collaborative opportunities. He also presented the Punjab’s vision to position itself as an emerging hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), IT, and next-generation mobility solutions.
Mann also highlighted the recently launched Industrial and Business Development Policy (IBDP) 2026, wherein electronics and semiconductors have been identified as thrust sectors, with incentives of up to 125% of fixed capital investment.
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