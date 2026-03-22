Opp parties lack credibility, join hands only to attack me, their defeat imminent: Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said on Saturday that opposition parties in Punjab lacked credibility, and that they joined their hands only to attack him, but “it’s writing on the wall that they are not going to win the 2027 Assembly elections”.

“Opposition parties lack credibility, so the people of Punjab should not believe them. They have joined their hands just to criticise me. They know, as it is writing on the wall, that they are not going to win the 2027 Assembly elections. They are baffled due to this. The era of taking turns in power or playing musical chairs is over as now it’s the people’s turn to come forward with honesty and missionary zeal,” the chief minister said, addressing a gathering at Dana Mandi in Dharamkot, Moga.

Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government delivered on its promises made to the people within four years. “The remaining one year will be used to accelerate Punjab’s recovery from decades of neglect.”

Earlier in the day, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of a School of Eminence in Bajeke village of Moga, where locals presented him with portraits of Bhagat Singh, and students greeted him with roses. The Rs 19.76-crore project aims to transform rural education with modern infrastructure, advanced learning facilities, and free JEE-NEET coaching.

Mann also laid the foundation stone of a Rs 18-crore Sub-Divisional Hospital in Dharamkot, terming it a major step towards strengthening healthcare access in smaller towns and rural areas, and reaffirming the Punjab Government’s commitment to ensuring quality treatment reaches every household.

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Accusing opposition parties of manufacturing crowds while they have an organic public support, the chief minister said the state has decisively moved beyond the era of power rotation and backroom politics, with people now firmly in control of the state’s future.

Taking on traditional parties for what he described as “decades of misrule”, Mann said, “Those who once weakened Punjab’s youth and law and order are now attempting to mislead people through false narratives, even as their credibility continues to erode and their defeat in 2027 is imminent.”

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Addressing a gathering at Dana Mandi, Mann said, “Those leaders, whose hands are drenched with the blood of the youth of the state and who are responsible for chaos in the state, are now talking about law and order in the state. These parties have committed sins against the state and its people. The people will never forgive them.”

Sharing details of the upcoming School of Eminence in Bajeke village of Moga, the chief minister said, “Rs 19.76 crore will be spent on the construction of this school that will come up on seven acres and three kanals. The two-storey school building will have 24 classrooms, three science laboratories, a commerce block, a library, a computer lab, two additional labs, an EDUSAT room, and sanitary blocks.”

“There will be playgrounds for volleyball, basketball and handball, along with a 200-metre track. The school will have science, commerce and arts streams, and each student will be provided with a tracksuit, blazer and other uniform items worth Rs 4,000. Four buses will provide transport facilities, and free coaching classes for JEE and NEET will be provided,” he added.

Highlighting academic achievements, the chief minister said, “Two students from the school, Aryan Devgan and Gurjashan Singh, have qualified for JEE Mains, while other students have consistently been securing positions in the board merit list. Three more Schools of Eminence are functioning in Moga district, including in Landhe Ke, Baghapurana and Nihal Singh Wala.”

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About healthcare upgradation, Mann said, “The Primary Health Centre in Dharamkot is being upgraded to a Sub-Divisional Hospital with an investment of Rs 18 crore to provide quality healthcare facilities to thousands of people in Dharamkot and nearby villages.”