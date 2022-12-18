Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches e-Bar Council Services

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched e-Bar Council Services to facilitate advocates in giving legal services. On the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana chairman Suvir Sidhu, vice-chairman Ashok Singla, Member BCI Partap Singh, Secretary Gurtej Singh Grewal and Advocate General Vinod Ghai, were present.

Mann and Sidhu also distributed enrollment certificates to more than 350 new lawyers and wished them the best for their future.

Mann urged budding lawyers to pursue their profession with passion.

The CM also congratulated all the lawyers on digitisation of the Bar Council, hailing it as an exemplary step in the history of the nation. He assured all possible help for the Bar Council, it’s demands and initiatives.

Sidhu advised the newly enrolled advocates to maintain dignity of the noble legal profession. While giving information about the e-Bar Council Services, he said that the various services have been completely digitised by the council, in which the need for advocates to come to the Bar Council for any work will be heavily reduced. He presented the draft of Advocates Protection Act, while highlighting the plight of advocates who face severe challenges while performing their professional duties.

As per Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, under the E-Bar Council initiative, lawyers will be able to access various types of services by visiting the website of the Bar Council. The facilities include applying for Enrolment Certificates, Renewal of Insurance, Continuity Certificate, Duplicate Enrolment, Identity Card, Regular Enrollment aimed to save the valuable time of advocates.

Mann distributed Rs 54.80 lakh to the families of 23 deceased lawyers through Punjab Advocate Welfare Fund.