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- Bhagwant Mann
- Pakistan
- Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been invited to serve as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of an international Punjabi conference in Lahore, Pakistan, on November 27. However, because the Centre has previously denied Mann clearance for several overseas visits, the Punjab government is treading cautiously and awaiting a formal invitation from Pakistan before making travel arrangements.
“We are waiting for a formal invite before proceeding on the issue,” a government official said.
The invitation, dated October 25, was extended by Punjabi Parchar, a social and cultural organisation, with Pakistani Punjabi poet Baba Najmi among its signatories.
The proposed visit has drawn statements from leaders and officials across both sides of the border.
The issue was first raised in the Punjab Assembly on October 23, where Mann said he wanted to attend the conference and visit historical gurdwaras, including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib. However, citing past rejections, Mann said, “They do not even let me go to France or Japan. How will they let me go to Pakistan?” He also suggested that a delegation of Punjab Assembly members across party lines could accompany him if the Kartarpur Corridor reopened.
Following Mann’s statement, Ramesh Singh Arora, Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs in Punjab, Pakistan, invited him to visit the country while speaking in the Pakistan Punjab Assembly on October 27.
“Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann, we salute you. You had stated on the floor of the Assembly that you wish to visit Pakistan. As Pakistan’s Minister for Minority Affairs, on behalf of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and as a citizen of Pakistan and Punjab, I invite you,” Arora then said.
He also invited Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and other legislators to visit Kartarpur Sahib and religious sites belonging to minority faiths in Pakistan. He extended the invitation on behalf of Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz as well.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Arora said, “We are looking forward to his coming. This will be a new chapter. Baba Najmi has already invited him.”
Arora also shared a copy of the invitation sent to Mann with The Indian Express. The letter specifies that the 4th International Punjabi Conference will open at 11 am on November 27 at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) in Lahore. Signed by chief patron Baba Najmi, the event aims to gather global Punjabi intellectuals, scholars, writers, and business leaders to foster cultural exchange, peace, and brotherhood between Charhda Punjab and Lehnda Punjab (Punjabi terms used to describe the eastern and western halves of the historic Punjab region).
Pakistan has also indicated that it is willing to facilitate Mann’s visit. On November 6, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said the country would consider issuing Mann a visa if he wished to visit.
Responding to a question about the proposed trip during his weekly media briefing, Khan said whether the Indian government would allow Mann to travel was a separate matter.
The proposed visit comes close to the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, with Gurpurab falling on November 24. Sikh pilgrims are preparing for the annual visit to Pakistan to pay obeisance at religious places associated with the first Sikh Guru, including Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur.