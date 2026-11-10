Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been invited to serve as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of an international Punjabi conference in Lahore, Pakistan, on November 27. However, because the Centre has previously denied Mann clearance for several overseas visits, the Punjab government is treading cautiously and awaiting a formal invitation from Pakistan before making travel arrangements.

“We are waiting for a formal invite before proceeding on the issue,” a government official said.

The invitation, dated October 25, was extended by Punjabi Parchar, a social and cultural organisation, with Pakistani Punjabi poet Baba Najmi among its signatories.

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The proposed visit has drawn statements from leaders and officials across both sides of the border.