As Punjab CM shuts down a toll plaza in Hoshiarpur, here’s a look at the other toll roads in the state

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier this month ordered the closure of the Lachowal toll plaza on the Tanda road in Hoshiarpur district after the contract with the company expired. Mann had said that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the company ‘P D Agarwal Private Limited’ for collecting Rs 105 crore as toll in 15 years but not maintaining the road as per the set standards.

Here’s a quick look at the network of toll roads in Punjab.

Total length of toll roads in Punjab

As per the latest report by the Punjab police in collaboration with the Punjab Road Safety & Traffic Research Centre, out of a total 6,195.41 km of national highways (NH), state highways (SH) and major district roads (MDR) in the state, 2,302.82 km roads are toll roads (before the shutting down of the Lachowal toll plaza).

As much as 1,586.018 km of the toll roads are on the national highways (managed by National Highways Authority of India) while 716.802 km toll roads are national highways, state highways, major district roads and other district roads (ODRs) under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department.

As per the report ‘Punjab Road Accidents and Traffic-2021’, the state has 32 toll plazas on the NHs, 12 on the SHs, four on the MDRs, two on the ODRs and four on National Highways falling under the jurisdiction of PWD Punjab.

After the Lachowal toll plaza was shut down, the total distance of toll roads reduced by 27.9 km to 2,274.92 km.

Break-up of toll roads on the NHs in Punjab

Maximum toll plazas are on national highways (NHs) 7, 44, 54 and 5. There are six toll roads in Punjab on NH 7. The 845 km NH 7, which originates from Fazilka, reaches up to Uttarakhand via Punjab’s towns of Abohar, Malout, Bathinda, Rampura Phul, Barnala, Sangrur, Patiala, Rajpura, Banur, Zirakpur and further through Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

There are four toll roads on the NH 44 passing through Punjab which connects the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and is the longest NH in the country with a length of 4,112 km, traversing through Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In Punjab, NH 44 passes through Pathankot, Dasuya, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

On NH 54 too, which starts from Pathankot and ends in Hanumangarh district after passing through Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Zira, Faridkot, Bathinda, Dabwali and Sangariya, there are four toll roads.

The NH 5 portion passing through Punjab has four toll roads. Starting from Moga and passing through Jagraon, Ludhiana and Mohali before entering Himachal Pradesh via Chandigarh and Haryana, the NH 5 culminates near the Tibet border.