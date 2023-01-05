Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over job letters to 3910 master cadre teachers at PAU

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday handed over employment letters to 3910 master cadre teachers at PAU in Ludhiana and asserted that the state government had fulfilled its major promise by providing record 25,000 jobs in nine months.

Mann, while addressing a gathering at PAU on Thursday, also asserted that the state was on the cusp of witnessing revolutionary changes in the education, employment, and health sectors in 2023.

The CM said that after the AAP came to power in the state, he had promised that 25,000 jobs will be given during the first year of their tenure, adding that it was a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the promise had been fulfilled merely in around nine months. The sole criteria for getting these jobs, he said, have been merit and the capability of the youth.

ਅੱਜ ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਵਿਖੇ ਮਾਸਟਰ ਕਾਡਰ ਦੇ 3910 ਅਧਿਆਪਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਿਯੁਕਤੀ ਪੱਤਰ ਵੰਡੇ…ਬਾਕੀ ਵਿਭਾਗਾਂ ‘ਚ ਵੀ ਨੌਕਰੀਆਂ ਕੱਢੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ ਜਾਣਗੀਆਂ…ਸਾਰੇ ਨਵ-ਨਿਯੁਕਤ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ… ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਸਾਲ ‘ਚ 25000 ਨੌਕਰੀਆਂ ਦੇਣ ਦਾ ਵਾਅਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ ਜੋ 9 ਮਹੀਨਿਆਂ ‘ਚ ਹੀ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ..ਅੱਗੇ ਵੀ ਜਾਰੀ ਰਹੇਗਾ… pic.twitter.com/D5uWNUvC8F — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 5, 2023

The Chief Minister said that in the education sector only, the process of recruitment of 6635 ETT teachers was already going on, adding that a new advertisement for recruitment of 5994 other educators has also been issued.

Mann said that the state government will also regularize services of around 23000 temporary employees shortly.

The CM then went on to assert that the education, health, and employment sectors were the three core areas of his government. He said that the major focus of the state was to check the brain drain from the state by upscaling infrastructure and manpower in the above-mentioned sectors.

Teachers with the job letters received from the CM Bhaghwant Mann at the function at PAU in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Teachers with the job letters received from the CM Bhaghwant Mann at the function at PAU in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Extending his best wishes to the teachers for getting the employment letters on Thursday, Mann described educators as the ‘second parents’ of who helped play a pivotal role in the comprehensive development of children. He called upon the newly-recruited teachers to play a proactive role in shaping the destiny of the students adding that these students should be groomed as gems who can excel in every field.

He underscored the need for better synchronization between the parents and teachers, for which purpose he said, the state government had taken the historic initiative of organizing a mega parent-teacher meet in government schools to enable both the parents and teachers to have a better understanding of the progress of students.

Advertisement

He further said that the state government will soon set up schools of eminence to provide quality education. Likewise, he said, that within a year all the schools will have desks and separate toilets for girls and boys. Mann also said that soon the state government will also recruit campus managers and watchmen for better upkeep of schools.

Later, the CM reiterated that Punjab did not have even a single drop of spare water to share with other states and promised that the interests of the state in river water sharing will be secured by all means. The state was already facing a scarcity of water with its fast-depleting groundwater table and canal water drying up, Mann said, adding that there was therefore no question of sharing the valuable resource with other states.