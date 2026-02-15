Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flown to Mohali hospital after ‘spike in blood pressure’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali by government chopper on Sunday amid concerns over his health.
Sources indicated that the chief minister experienced a spike in blood pressure while in Dhuri, prompting immediate medical intervention. The decision to transport him via air was taken to ensure the fastest possible arrival at the multi special facility.
Mann had been in Sangrur since Saturday for the wedding of his niece.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is slated to address a rally in Moga along with Mann on Monday.
Mann arrived at the hospital, where a team of doctors has started evaluation and treatment.
The incident has led to the cancellation of the chief minister’s scheduled public engagements, including a planned visit to Fazilka.
This marks another health-related episode for the 51-year-old AAP leader, who has previously been admitted to the same hospital for issues including exhaustion, low heart rate, and blood pressure fluctuations.
Officials have not yet released a statement on the exact nature of today’s medical emergency.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan regularly incorporates stretching into her fitness routine and recently shared a glimpse of her performing Eka Pada Rajakapotasana, which has multiple health benefits according to yoga experts. This challenging pose can aid in flexibility, digestion, and mental well-being, but should be avoided by pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions.