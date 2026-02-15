Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flown to Mohali hospital after ‘spike in blood pressure’

CM Bhagwant Mann had been in Sangrur since Saturday for the wedding of his niece. (File photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali by government chopper on Sunday amid concerns over his health.

Sources indicated that the chief minister experienced a spike in blood pressure while in Dhuri, prompting immediate medical intervention. The decision to transport him via air was taken to ensure the fastest possible arrival at the multi special facility.

Mann had been in Sangrur since Saturday for the wedding of his niece.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is slated to address a rally in Moga along with Mann on Monday.

Mann arrived at the hospital, where a team of doctors has started evaluation and treatment.