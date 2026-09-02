Past rejections by Centre cast shadow over Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s proposed Europe visit

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and around a dozen officers from the Cooperation Department, Chief Minister’s Office and other departments are likely to travel to Europe in October to attend exhibitions in France and Italy, where the state is expected to showcase agricultural and food products of MARKFED and Punjab Agro.

The exhibitions are scheduled to begin on October 21, with the state government working on plans for the proposed visit. Sources said the government was likely to seek political clearance from the Centre for the Chief Minister’s travel. However, there is still debate within the government over whether to send an application to the Centre.

The hesitation stems from Mann being denied political clearance for foreign travel on at least two occasions since becoming Chief Minister. Sources said the government is expected to move the proposal for political clearance, but the process was not initiated till Tuesday.

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“There is a plan. The CM wants to see the exhibitions as the state will be showcasing its products. Let us see. Maybe we will apply for permission in the evening. We had to do so last evening, but this was not done. Our department had prepared the entire set of documents and sent these forward to the Chief Minister’s Office,” a source said.

Political clearance from the Centre is mandatory for foreign travel by senior public functionaries, with the government taking into account the nature of the visit, the invitation and other diplomatic considerations.

The proposed visit comes against the backdrop of the Centre having blocked Mann’s foreign travel in August 2024, when the Ministry of External Affairs denied him political clearance to travel to Paris to watch the Indian men’s hockey team compete in the Olympic Games.

Mann was scheduled to be in Paris from August 3 to 9. The decision triggered a political confrontation, with the AAP accusing the Centre of deliberately preventing the Punjab Chief Minister from travelling.

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The issue resurfaced in January 2026 when the MEA denied political clearance for Mann’s proposed visit to the United Kingdom and Israel. The visit, planned as an investment outreach mission ahead of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit, was to be led by Mann along with Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora. The Punjab government had sought to meet potential investors, but the proposed tour was cancelled after the Centre did not grant clearance.

Restrictions faced by other leaders

The AAP government had again raised the issue of political clearance when other Punjab leaders faced similar restrictions. In August 2025, Industries Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO was denied clearance to visit the US, while then-Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan had been denied permission in 2023 to attend a legislative conference in Kentucky. In 2022, then-Renewable Energy and Governance Reforms Minister Aman Arora was denied clearance for a study tour to Europe.

Mann, however, has also travelled abroad for official investment-related engagements. He led a Punjab delegation to Japan in December 2025 and subsequently visited South Korea, where the government organised investment outreach programmes. Reports said the Japan visit included meetings with major Japanese companies and institutions.