Past rejections by Centre cast shadow over Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s proposed Europe visit
The Punjab government is treading cautiously regarding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s proposed tour to Italy and France after the Ministry of External Affairs previously denied him permission for overseas visits on multiple occasions.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and around a dozen officers from the Cooperation Department, Chief Minister’s Office and other departments are likely to travel to Europe in October to attend exhibitions in France and Italy, where the state is expected to showcase agricultural and food products of MARKFED and Punjab Agro.
The exhibitions are scheduled to begin on October 21, with the state government working on plans for the proposed visit. Sources said the government was likely to seek political clearance from the Centre for the Chief Minister’s travel. However, there is still debate within the government over whether to send an application to the Centre.
The hesitation stems from Mann being denied political clearance for foreign travel on at least two occasions since becoming Chief Minister. Sources said the government is expected to move the proposal for political clearance, but the process was not initiated till Tuesday.
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“There is a plan. The CM wants to see the exhibitions as the state will be showcasing its products. Let us see. Maybe we will apply for permission in the evening. We had to do so last evening, but this was not done. Our department had prepared the entire set of documents and sent these forward to the Chief Minister’s Office,” a source said.
Political clearance from the Centre is mandatory for foreign travel by senior public functionaries, with the government taking into account the nature of the visit, the invitation and other diplomatic considerations.
The proposed visit comes against the backdrop of the Centre having blocked Mann’s foreign travel in August 2024, when the Ministry of External Affairs denied him political clearance to travel to Paris to watch the Indian men’s hockey team compete in the Olympic Games.
Mann was scheduled to be in Paris from August 3 to 9. The decision triggered a political confrontation, with the AAP accusing the Centre of deliberately preventing the Punjab Chief Minister from travelling.
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The issue resurfaced in January 2026 when the MEA denied political clearancefor Mann’s proposed visit to the United Kingdom and Israel. The visit, planned as an investment outreach mission ahead of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit, was to be led by Mann along with Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora. The Punjab government had sought to meet potential investors, but the proposed tour was cancelled after the Centre did not grant clearance.
Restrictions faced by other leaders
The AAP government had again raised the issue of political clearance when other Punjab leaders faced similar restrictions. In August 2025, Industries Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO was denied clearance to visit the US, while then-Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan had been denied permission in 2023 to attend a legislative conference in Kentucky. In 2022, then-Renewable Energy and Governance Reforms Minister Aman Arora was denied clearance for a study tour to Europe.
Mann, however, has also travelled abroad for official investment-related engagements. He led a Punjab delegation to Japan in December 2025 and subsequently visited South Korea, where the government organised investment outreach programmes. Reports said the Japan visit included meetings with major Japanese companies and institutions.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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