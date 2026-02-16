Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann discharged for Moga rally with Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will participate in a rally in Moga with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal amid health concerns (File Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali in a government chopper Sunday amid concerns over his health, will participate in a rally in Moga along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal Monday.

Sources said doctors allowed him to travel to Moga for the massive anti-drug rally, which is scheduled for 1 pm, under its ongoing ‘Yuddh Nasheyan Viruddh’ campaign.

On Sunday, the AAP assigned Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh to participate in the rally.

Sources indicated that the chief minister experienced a spike in blood pressure in Dhuri, Sangrur, prompting immediate medical intervention. The decision to transport him by air was made to ensure the fastest possible arrival at the multi-specialist facility.