Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann discharged for Moga rally with Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP's massive anti-drug rally in Moga, which is scheduled for 1 pm, is part of its ongoing ‘Yuddh Nasheyan Viruddh’ campaign. 

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
2 min readChandigarhFeb 16, 2026 11:37 AM IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant MannPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann will participate in a rally in Moga with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal amid health concerns (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali in a government chopper Sunday amid concerns over his health, will participate in a rally in Moga along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal Monday.

Sources said doctors allowed him to travel to Moga for the massive anti-drug rally, which is scheduled for 1 pm, under its ongoing ‘Yuddh Nasheyan Viruddh’ campaign.

On Sunday, the AAP assigned Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh to participate in the rally.

Sources indicated that the chief minister experienced a spike in blood pressure in Dhuri, Sangrur, prompting immediate medical intervention. The decision to transport him by air was made to ensure the fastest possible arrival at the multi-specialist facility.

Mann had been in Sangrur since Saturday for his niece’s wedding.

In a medical bulletin, the hospital said, “The CM underwent comprehensive clinical assessment and standard diagnostic investigations. All vital parameters are stable and within normal limits. He is currently experiencing exhaustion and has been admitted for observation and supportive care. His condition is stable, and he remains under the supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team”.

After Mann was taken indisposed, his scheduled public engagements, including a planned visit to Fazilka on Sunday, were cancelled.

Story continues below this ad

This marked another health-related episode for the 51-year-old AAP leader, who has previously been admitted to the same hospital for issues including exhaustion, low heart rate, and blood pressure fluctuations.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Union budget 2026
Announced in Union Budget, AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR set to be launched tomorrow
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
Advertisement