Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann discharged from Mohali hospital, to join Kila Raipur Rural Olympics today

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, admitted to a private hospital in Mohali since Sunday following “high blood pressure and exhaustion”, was discharged Thursday morning.

After leaving the hospital, the government announced that he would go to Kila Raipur to participate in the rural Olympics. “He will be reaching there at 3 pm. He is feeling perfectly fine. He had exhaustion. The hospital admission has done him good,” said a spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

On Wednesday, AAP state affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia visited him in the hospital. He stayed with him for 20 minutes. “The CM is better now. He may be discharged tomorrow,” he told reporters after meeting him.