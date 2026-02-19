Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann discharged from Mohali hospital, to join Kila Raipur Rural Olympics today

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, admitted to a private hospital in Mohali since Sunday following “high blood pressure and exhaustion”, was discharged Thursday morning.
After leaving the hospital, the government announced that he would go to Kila Raipur to participate in the rural Olympics. “He will be reaching there at 3 pm. He is feeling perfectly fine. He had exhaustion. The hospital admission has done him good,” said a spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
On Wednesday, AAP state affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia visited him in the hospital. He stayed with him for 20 minutes. “The CM is better now. He may be discharged tomorrow,” he told reporters after meeting him.
Skirting a question on what ailed the CM, Sisodia said, “Only the doctors can say that officially. I could not meet any doctors today. Maybe, he will be discharged tomorrow.”
The Punjab chief minister was discharged from the hospital on February 16 and went to Moga to attend a rally. After addressing the rally, he returned to the hospital as he experienced exhaustion again.
On Sunday, Mann was taken to Mohali in a government helicopter, and admitted to the hospital. Sources said the chief minister experienced a spike in blood pressure while in Dhuri, prompting immediate medical intervention.
In a statement released Sunday evening, the private hospital said the CM underwent exhaustion, but his condition was stable.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A passenger train in Switzerland derailed in the southern part of the country on the morning of February 16, after an avalanche swept across the railway tracks, injuring five people.