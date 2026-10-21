Punjab CM Mann fined at Delhi airport after ‘daily-use items’ trigger customs inspection

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was stopped for three hours at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday night and fined Rs 50,000 by customs officials. Mann, returning from Paris on an Air France flight with his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur, opted for the green channel (‘Nothing to Declare’) despite allegedly carrying items that required clearance through the red channel (‘Goods to Declare’).

After landing around 11 pm, Mann and his wife went to the VIP lounge while waiting for their luggage. After a two-hour delay, officials informed them that customs had held their baggage. Officials then escorted Mann to the customs enclosure, where they opened and inspected his luggage in his presence.