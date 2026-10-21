Punjab CM Mann fined at Delhi airport after ‘daily-use items’ trigger customs inspection

Returning from a visit to Paris, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was stopped for three hours at Delhi's IGI Airport and fined by customs officials after opting for the green channel while allegedly carrying items that required clearance.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 03:54 PM IST
Bhagwant Mann Japan visit Indian hockey teamPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann was reportedly stopped for three hours at Delhi's IGI Airport and fined Rs 50,000 (File photo).
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was stopped for three hours at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday night and fined Rs 50,000 by customs officials. Mann, returning from Paris on an Air France flight with his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur, opted for the green channel (‘Nothing to Declare’) despite allegedly carrying items that required clearance through the red channel (‘Goods to Declare’).

After landing around 11 pm, Mann and his wife went to the VIP lounge while waiting for their luggage. After a two-hour delay, officials informed them that customs had held their baggage. Officials then escorted Mann to the customs enclosure, where they opened and inspected his luggage in his presence.

Sources told The Indian Express that the baggage contained “everyday items”, including shoes, belts, clothes, daily-use watches, and jewellery. After spending an hour at the customs enclosure, CM Mann exited the airport.

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Two Punjab government officers, Principal Secretary Ravi Bhagat and Resident Commissioner Delhi S Karuna Raju, were made to pay the Rs 50,000 penalty. The fine was initially drawn from the resident commissioner’s office imprest account and later reimbursed by the chief minister. Mann travelled to Paris on the intervening night of October 16–17 to promote Punjab’s agricultural produce, specifically kidney beans and chickpeas, at an international food festival.

Also Read | UK, Israel, Netherlands, Japan: Bhagwant Mann trips that never happened

Political showdown escalates

The incident led to a political confrontation in Punjab. Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) general secretary Baltej Pannu released a video statement alleging that Mann faced “unnecessary harassment” despite travelling to promote state products. Pannu claimed officials initially let Mann leave but returned, citing “pressure” to issue a Rs 50,000 challan. He also alleged that India’s Consul General in Paris failed to meet the chief minister, ignoring protocol directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“Has it ever happened that a chief minister of a state was kept waiting at an airport for three hours and then issued a challan of merely Rs 50,000?” Pannu asked in the video statement.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia targeted Mann on social media, claiming he and his wife were questioned for hours over allegations of carrying excess luggage or undeclared money after returning from celebrating Mann’s birthday in France. Majithia said they were eventually permitted to leave, keeping Mann’s official position in view.

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The development comes amid ongoing friction between the AAP government and the BJP over law and order, Punjab’s drug issues, and the central government’s treatment of the state. Following his return, Mann launched a direct attack against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the BJP of turning its attention to Punjab only when elections approach.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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