‘What’s the logic behind ranks on basis of age, not marks?’: Amritsar topper’s question prompts CM Mann to order PSEB policy change

A query raised by a class X topper from Amritsar district on Sunday forced Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to announce a major policy change for the declaration of board results under the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

Mann, along with Delhi’s former education minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains, honoured class 8, 10 and 12 PSEB toppers at Chandigarh Sunday, and the gathering was titled “Sitaare Zameen Par.”

The gathering also saw students express their views, for the betterment of the education system, in front of AAP senior leaders who were in the state.

Gagandeep Kaur, a student of Amber Senior Secondary School, Nawan Tanel of Amritsar district, questioned the Cm on why the PSEB declares the “toppers” on the basis of age even if the marks scored are the same.