Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appears before court in Chandigarh over rioting case

August 6, 2022 10:58:50 am
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appeared before a district court in Chandigarh Saturday over his alleged involvement in a case of rioting registered in 2020. The Chandigarh Police had named 10 Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including the CM, in its chargesheet.
The case pertains to January 10, 2020, when the Chandigarh Police had booked Bhagwant Mann and seven party MLAs on charges of rioting, assault and obstructing police from performing their duties during a protest near the MLA hostel in Sector 4, Chandigarh, against the power tariff hike.
Reportedly, half a dozen police personnel were injured when unknown AAP supporters allegedly started throwing stones at the police personnel. The AAP’s Punjab unit had slammed the then Punjab government and criticised the Chandigarh Police for being a “puppet in the hands of central government”.
The Chandigarh Police had filed the chargesheet under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Indian Penal Code, registered at PS Sector 3, Chandigarh.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang and Sakshi, Silver for Anshu, Deepak also into Wrestling finals
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine
Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracyPremium
RBI’s latest rate hike, and how it will impact your loan EMIsPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas steal a kiss, dive in a pool and dance on the beach in this unseen video from her 40th birthday bash. Watch
Delhi L-G writes to chief secy over delay in submitting Cabinet proposals
Wedding Season movie Review: Suraj Sharma, Pallavi Sharda’s chemistry makes Netflix rom-com an enjoyable weekend watch
Bundesliga: Sadio Mane scores on debut, Bayern Munich start with 6-1 rout against Eintracht Frankfurt
Delhi weather today: Rainfall on forecast, maximum temperature to settle at 32 degrees
Indigenous cow is born at Pune’s Mahatma Phule Agricultural University using IVF
CWG hockey: Tough as nails Vandana Katariya shines in loss against Australia
Drake launches Sidhu Moosewala t-shirt to honour his ‘life and influence’
CID files 5 more FIRs in Karnataka Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam case
IIM Shillong inaugurates Business Management programme for Defence Officers
Gujarat: Government school principal, clerk caught taking Rs 16 lakh bribe in Palanpur, says ACB
Karnataka: Car hits lorry in Yadgir district, 6 of a family dead