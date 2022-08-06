scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appears before court in Chandigarh over rioting case

The case pertains to January 10, 2020, when the Chandigarh Police had booked Bhagwant Mann and seven party MLAs on charges of rioting, assault and obstructing police from performing their duties during a protest against the power tariff hike.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh |
August 6, 2022 10:58:50 am
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a district court in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appeared before a district court in Chandigarh Saturday over his alleged involvement in a case of rioting registered in 2020. The Chandigarh Police had named 10 Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including the CM, in its chargesheet.

The case pertains to January 10, 2020, when the Chandigarh Police had booked Bhagwant Mann and seven party MLAs on charges of rioting, assault and obstructing police from performing their duties during a protest near the MLA hostel in Sector 4, Chandigarh, against the power tariff hike.

Reportedly, half a dozen police personnel were injured when unknown AAP supporters allegedly started throwing stones at the police personnel. The AAP’s Punjab unit had slammed the then Punjab government and criticised the Chandigarh Police for being a “puppet in the hands of central government”.

More from Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police had filed the chargesheet under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the Indian Penal Code, registered at PS Sector 3, Chandigarh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...Premium
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...
Making Ladakh a Union Territory was not enoughPremium
Making Ladakh a Union Territory was not enough

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 10:58:50 am

Most Popular

1

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

2

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang and Sakshi, Silver for Anshu, Deepak also into Wrestling finals

4

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

5

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained Books: The complex India-Pak relationship, and ground realities...
Explained Books: The complex India-Pak relationship, and ground realities...
Jagan sounds the poll bugle, from Chandrababu Naidu's seat
Jagan sounds the poll bugle, from Chandrababu Naidu's seat
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Express Opinion

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

On day of Cong stir, BJP MP wears black, party seeks explanation
Delhi Confidential

On day of Cong stir, BJP MP wears black, party seeks explanation

Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine
Culinary Capital

Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

Premium
Karnataka CM Bommai tests Covid positive, cancels Delhi trip

Karnataka CM Bommai tests Covid positive, cancels Delhi trip

Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracy
Coomi Kapoor writes

Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracy

Premium
RBI’s latest rate hike, and how it will impact your loan EMIs
Explained

RBI’s latest rate hike, and how it will impact your loan EMIs

Premium
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement