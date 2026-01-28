Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann cancels Goa visit due to fog; issues condolence message over Ajit Pawar’s death: ‘extremely disturbing’

Sources said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann then left for Dhudike, the native village of martyr Lala Lajpat Rai whose birth anniversary is observed on Wednesday. (File photo)

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann’s day-long visit to Goa on Wednesday was cancelled due to inclement weather as the fixed-wing aircraft hired by the state government was unable to take off from Chandigarh due to a thick layer of fog that engulfed the region.

Sources said Mann then left for Dhudike, the native village of martyr Lala Lajpat Rai whose birth anniversary is observed on the day. The chief minister will pay tributes to the revolutionary there.

