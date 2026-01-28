Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann cancels Goa visit due to fog; issues condolence message over Ajit Pawar’s death: ‘extremely disturbing’

Bhagwant Mann had initially planned a one-day visit to Goa where he was to address people on the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana rolled out in Punjab under which each family gets healthcare cover worth Rs 10 lakh.

Sources said Mann then left for Dhudike, the native village of martyr Lala Lajpat Rai whose birth anniversary is observed on the day.Sources said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann then left for Dhudike, the native village of martyr Lala Lajpat Rai whose birth anniversary is observed on Wednesday. (File photo)

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann’s day-long visit to Goa on Wednesday was cancelled due to inclement weather as the fixed-wing aircraft hired by the state government was unable to take off  from Chandigarh due to a thick layer of fog that engulfed the region.

Sources said Mann then left for Dhudike, the native village of martyr Lala Lajpat Rai whose birth anniversary is observed on the day. The chief minister will pay tributes to the revolutionary there.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mann issued a statement expressing his condolences on the death of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar. “There has been news of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s plane crashing during landing in Maharashtra’s Baramati. The images of smoke and destruction are extremely disturbing,” he posted on X.

“In this accident, there has been news of the death of the Deputy Chief Minister as well as others. Our heartfelt condolences to the families. We pray to God to grant the lost souls a place in His feet and to give strength to the families to accept the loss,” Mann added.

Pawar’s aircraft flew for around 35 minutes before crashing near Baramati on Wednesday, according to flight-tracking data. According to preliminary information provided by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), none of the five people on board survived the crash.

Mann had initially planned a one-day visit to Goa where he was to address people on the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (MMSBY) rolled out in Punjab under which the state government provides healthcare cover worth Rs 10 lakh to every family.

On Tuesday, Goa AAP president Valmiki Naik had announced that Mann would be in the coastal state on Wednesday. “We look forward to welcoming him!,” Naik posted on his X handle. The party was, however, yet to announce the programmes that Mann would attend though he was likely to address a press conference.

Story continues below this ad

After the AAP’s dismal performance in Goa in the recent zila parishad elections, the party is now Goa bound, in a bid to strengthen its organisational framework there. The AAP, which has two MLAs in Goa, could win only one out of the 40-odd seats that it had contested in the zila parishad polls.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

