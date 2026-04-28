Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls special Assembly session on May 1

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The Punjab government will convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on May 1, with the ruling AAP set to condemn the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over what it has described as “Operation Lotus” after seven Rajya Sabha MPs of the party crossed over to the BJP.
The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the government’s decision. Sources told The Indian Express that the AAP government plans to use the session to target the BJP over the defection of its seven MPs.
A government statement, however, said that the Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, had approved convening the special session on May 1 to pay homage to the working class of the state on Labour Day.
Taking to X, Mann said, “In a significant decision taken by the Punjab Cabinet, it has been decided to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly on May 1, on the occasion of Labour Day. This one-day session will be dedicated to the hardworking labourers and artisans who make a vital contribution to the country’s social and economic development.”
He added, “As part of this historic initiative, representatives of labour unions will be invited to the House as special guests. The session will also witness serious discussions on the impact of changes in the MGNREGA scheme on the working class, along with broader national and international challenges affecting them.”
“In addition, during the session, other essential legislative business, as determined by the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly, will be carried out in accordance with established procedures, ensuring that key decisions necessary for the state’s development and the strengthening of democracy are undertaken,” Mann wrote.
Disclosing this on Tuesday, the Chief Minister’s Office said the one-day session would pay tribute to the immense contribution of the working class to the socio-economic development of the country.
“It was also decided that representatives of labour unions will be invited to the session as special guests in the House. The session will also discuss the castigating effects on labour and the working class due to the political reconstitution of the MGNREGA scheme into G-Ram-G scheme,” the statement said.
It added that the session would also discuss emerging challenges before the working class in the wake of several developments at the national and international levels. Legislative business, as per standard procedure, will be finalised by the Business Advisory Committee of the state Vidhan Sabha.
Sources said the special session is also likely to see clarifications to the anti-sacrilege law.
AAP had earlier brought a confidence motion in the Vidhan Sabha in October 2022 after accusing the BJP of attempting “Operation Lotus”.
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