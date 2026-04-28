Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls special Assembly session on May 1

As part of this historic initiative, representatives of labour unions will be invited to the House as special guests, Bhagwant Mann said. (File photo)

The Punjab government will convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on May 1, with the ruling AAP set to condemn the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over what it has described as “Operation Lotus” after seven Rajya Sabha MPs of the party crossed over to the BJP.

The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the government’s decision. Sources told The Indian Express that the AAP government plans to use the session to target the BJP over the defection of its seven MPs.

A government statement, however, said that the Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, had approved convening the special session on May 1 to pay homage to the working class of the state on Labour Day.