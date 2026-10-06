ED summons Punjab CM Mann’s brother-in-law

Grewal is associated with the Punjabi film industry and is linked to East Sunshine Production Pvt. Ltd. The company’s corporate records list Amardeep Grewal Singh as one of its directors.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
1 min readOct 6, 2026 06:09 PM IST
Defector MPs to dissenting MLAs: How AAP cracks widen on eve of Punjab pollsIn its earlier communication to the DGP, the agency sought registration of a criminal case against CM Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman and his alleged associates, Nitin Gohal and Bir Devinder. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the CBI to probe allegations made by the ED against people linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann‘s office, the ED has summoned CM Mann’s brother-in-law, Amardeep Singh Grewal in connection with the case.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
twitter

Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments