Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Blasts mean BJP getting ready for polls; Opposition hits back

Punjab was jolted by two blasts on Tuesday night: one outside the Border Security Force’s Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar around 8 pm and another near the Army cantonment area in Khasa village of Amritsar, around 11 pm.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev, Man Aman Singh Chhina
3 min readChandigarhMay 7, 2026 04:50 AM IST
Mann: Blasts mean BJP getting ready for polls; Opp hits backPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File photo)
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday accused the BJP of being behind the two blasts near security establishments in Punjab even as the saffron party dared him to show proof or tender resignation. The other Opposition parties in Punjab, including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, termed Mann’s remarks as “immature,” “panic-driven,” and a dangerous attempt to deflect from the AAP government’s failure on law and order in the state.

Punjab was jolted by two blasts on Tuesday night: one outside the Border Security Force’s Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar around 8 pm and another near the Army cantonment area in Khasa village of Amritsar, around 11 pm.

Calling the two explosions “minor blasts”, Mann alleged that the BJP was trying to create an atmosphere of fear in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections early next year. “This is the BJP’s style of functioning. Whenever they have to contest an election in a state, they either engineer riots, blasts, or create tension between people of two faiths. These blasts mean that the BJP is getting ready for Punjab,” Mann said in Anandpur Sahib.

Another blast near Army camp, DGP sees Pak hand Forensic team at the blast site in Amritsar, Wednesday. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

Calling the BJP a “communal party”, he said, “Now that the Bengal elections are over, they are turning to Punjab. This is how they garner votes by scaring people away. Punjab believes in world peace and in Sarbat Da Bhala. These vile acts will not work. Punjabis have always stood like a rock with the country.”

Read | 3 blasts in less than 10 days: Punjab Police face mounting heat over security lapses

Hitting back, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said: “On one side, the DGP is saying that Pakistan’s ISI was behind blasts and, on the other hand, Mann is making reckless statement. Either Bhagwant Mann brings proof to support his claim or tender resignation from the chief minister’s chair.”Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu dared Mann to “register an FIR against the BJP” for the blasts.

Meanwhile, replying to a question on the DGP suspecting

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa questioned whom the people of Punjab should trust, the political leadership or the state’s top police officer.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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