Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Blasts mean BJP getting ready for polls; Opposition hits back

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday accused the BJP of being behind the two blasts near security establishments in Punjab even as the saffron party dared him to show proof or tender resignation. The other Opposition parties in Punjab, including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, termed Mann’s remarks as “immature,” “panic-driven,” and a dangerous attempt to deflect from the AAP government’s failure on law and order in the state.

Punjab was jolted by two blasts on Tuesday night: one outside the Border Security Force’s Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar around 8 pm and another near the Army cantonment area in Khasa village of Amritsar, around 11 pm.