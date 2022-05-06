Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces MSP on moong dal

In an important decision aimed at encouraging farmers towards diversification, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced minimum support price (MSP) on moong dal (lentils) and assured farmers that the government would lift the crop if they go ahead and cultivate it. He said this was the first time that the state government had promised to purchase a crop other than paddy or wheat on MSP.

“We will give MSP. However, there is a precondition that you people will have to take up either PR-126 or basmati later,” he said. In a video message to farmers, he said they should sow moong right away. They could plant it till May 20. “Even if you sow it till May 20, it will work. The crop takes 55 days to mature,” he said. Later, the farmers can sow the PR-126 variety of paddy or basmati.

The announcement comes a few days after the government had announced a bonus of Rs 1,500 per acre to paddy farmers if they take to Direct Sowing of Rice (DSR) technique to save ground water. Friday’s announcement can complement DSR technique also. If accepted by farmers, these announcements could go a long way in conserving the state’s fast-depleting aquifers which threaten to turn Punjab into a desert in less than three decades.

The PR-126 variety is among the most sought-after short-duration variety of paddy developed by the Punjab Agriculture University (PAU). It takes 123 days to mature if grown through the DSR technique.