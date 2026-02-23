Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces Meri Rasoi scheme: 40 lakh families to get free oil, sugar and dal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a Meri Rasoi scheme providing the beneficiaries of the Government’s atta-dal scheme with free tea leaves, sugar, mustard oil, turmeric, and salt.
The decision, which comes ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in the state, was made by the Cabinet on Monday. After the Cabinet meeting in Chandigarh, Mann said that 40 lakh beneficiary families would get 2 kg of sugar, 2 kg of chana dal, 1 litre of mustard oil, 1 kg of salt, and 200 g of turmeric in addition to wheat.
From April onwards, each cardholder under the National Food Security Act /Smart Ration Card Scheme will get a separate bag containing the above items. The beneficiaries are eligible for 15 kg of wheat every month. The wheat is given quarterly in a 45-kg bag.
Mann added that the second lot would be given in June, another in October, and the last one in December.
Mann said the Vidhan Sabha’s budget session would convene from March 6 to 16. The budget will be presented on International Women’s Day, March 8, which falls on a Sunday this year.
“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi can get a Parliament session convened on a Sunday, why can’t we? We can also table our budget on Sunday,“ Mann said.
The chief minister also said that investigations were underway into the killings of two police personnel at a border checkpoint in Gurdaspur on Sunday. Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar were found dead near the Pakistan border.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin accused former chief adviser Muhammad Yunus of undermining the presidency and breaching constitutional protocol. He expressed feeling humiliated by the interim government, citing the removal of his press department and portraits from embassies worldwide.