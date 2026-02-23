Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces Meri Rasoi scheme: 40 lakh families to get free oil, sugar and dal

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said the budget session would convene from March 6 to 16. (File photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a Meri Rasoi scheme providing the beneficiaries of the Government’s atta-dal scheme with free tea leaves, sugar, mustard oil, turmeric, and salt.

The decision, which comes ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections in the state, was made by the Cabinet on Monday. After the Cabinet meeting in Chandigarh, Mann said that 40 lakh beneficiary families would get 2 kg of sugar, 2 kg of chana dal, 1 litre of mustard oil, 1 kg of salt, and 200 g of turmeric in addition to wheat.

From April onwards, each cardholder under the National Food Security Act /Smart Ration Card Scheme will get a separate bag containing the above items. The beneficiaries are eligible for 15 kg of wheat every month. The wheat is given quarterly in a 45-kg bag.