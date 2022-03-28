Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces home delivery of ration to beneficiaries

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday announced his government will start the doorstep delivery of ration for the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in the state. In a video message to the people, Mann said that from now on the ration, being supplied to BPL families under the atta-dal scheme, will reach their doorstep.

The chief minister said the poor had to stand in the queues at the ration distribution centres and sometimes they even had to take off from work to do so. He added that now government employees would deliver the food grains cleaned and packed in bags to them. The employees would call up the beneficiary before reaching their doorstep for making the delivery. If anyone wants to opt out of the home delivery system, they can get the ration directly from the depot.

Mann said that the world was turning to online shopping and everything is now being delivered at doorsteps.

Before this, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal implemented the scheme in the national capital.

The Punjab government supplies flour and lentils to the BPL families but only wheat is given to them and dal is usually not provided because of lack of funds.