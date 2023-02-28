Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces canal water supply for cotton farmers from April 1

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of the state government to supply canal water to cotton cultivators from April 1.

Chairing a meeting with officers of the irrigation department at his office, the CM said that from April 1 canal water has to be made available for cotton crop cultivation to the farmers. He said that the water supply must be ensured in the cotton belt of the state so as to ensure that cotton cultivators are benefited. Mann said that it is the need of the hour to ensure that water was made available to the cotton cultivators during the sowing season.

Mann asked the officers to ensure uninterrupted and adequate canal water supply at the tail ends to ensure sufficient water supply for the cotton crop. He said that everyone should get the water as per their own turn so that the entire cotton belt is benefited from it. He said that police should be deputed to check the stealing of canal water so as to avoid any sort of inconvenience to the farmers.

The CM also asked officers to ensure proper cleaning and de-silting of the entire canal system. He asked the officers to ensure that this work is completed in a professional and time-bound manner adding that any sort of callousness in this work is unwarranted and undesirable. Mann said that the entire work to de-silt the entire canal system of the state must be completed by March 31 so that farmers do not face any sort of inconvenience.