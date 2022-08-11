Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor ‘humiliated’ by minister

August 11, 2022 4:49:19 pm
Twelve days after spinal surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur resigned as vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accepted his resignation on Thursday.
Dr Bahadur resigned on July 30, after Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra asked him to lie down on a dirty mattress during an inspection at the skin ward of the Guru Gobind Singh hospital in Faridkot. Dr Bahadur then said he had felt humiliated.
Mann’s AAP government has sent the doctor’s resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the chancellor of the university and the final accepting authority of the resignation.
The chief minister had tried twice to persuade Dr Bahadur to withdraw his resignation. Mann called him on the day of the incident at the Faridkot hospital. He called the doctor again on another occasion asking him to forget the incident and work with him for the betterment of the health system.
The chief minister had also snubbed the health minister, saying the incident should have been handled in a better way. Mann also said that it was not the vice-chancellor who was responsible for the dirty mattress.
Later, while meeting MLAs, the chief minister asked them to be civil with government officials, “stop being activists” and refrain from surprise checks.
Sources said that Dr Bahadur had dug in his heels and refused to withdraw his resignation.
