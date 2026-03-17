All poll promises fulfilled in 4 yrs; ‘I am a CM who works the most’: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann releases a report card booklet marking four years of the AAP government, claiming the fulfillment of all major pre-poll guarantees. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday claimed that his government has fulfilled all the pre-poll “guarantees” within four years through what he described as the “politics of work,” adding that the trust shown by the people after rejecting Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP has been honoured.

“I am a Chief Minister who works the most,” said Mann.

He was addressing mediapersons on the completion of four years of the AAP government. He also released a booklet — ‘Shandar Char Saal, Bhagwant Mann De Naal — on his government’s achievements so far.

“Punjab is moving on the path of progress. We have started a new tradition in politics by completing all promises in four years, whereas others parties were not able to do so even in five years,” Mann said, as he highlighted his government’s key achievements including providing 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers, providing electricity to farmers during the daytime, opening of ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ and cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna.