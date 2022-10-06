scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Punjab CM bats for better collaboration with Tajikistan

The CM invited the visiting delegation for the Invest Punjab Summit to be held in the state in February 2023.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday batted for better collaboration with Tajikistan in the field of academics, tourism, trade and commerce.

Interacting with a high-level delegation from Tajikistan which called on him at his official residence on Wednesday, the CM said that with the world swiftly emerging as a global village, there was a need for acquainting the students with the emerging trends in the education sector.

Emphasising the need for frequent student and faculty exchange programmes between Punjab and Tajikistan, Mann said that it was the need of the hour to update the knowledge of students and upskill the teachers wherein such initiatives could play a pivotal role.

More from Chandigarh

He also batted for mutual collaboration in the tourism sector between Punjab and Tajikistan. The CM invited the visiting delegation for the Invest Punjab Summit to be held in the state in February 2023.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...Premium
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 10:56:18 am
Next Story

Delhi: AIIMS director asks doctors, staff not to leave main OT during duty hours

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement