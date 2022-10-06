Punjab CM bats for better collaboration with Tajikistan

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday batted for better collaboration with Tajikistan in the field of academics, tourism, trade and commerce.

Interacting with a high-level delegation from Tajikistan which called on him at his official residence on Wednesday, the CM said that with the world swiftly emerging as a global village, there was a need for acquainting the students with the emerging trends in the education sector.

Emphasising the need for frequent student and faculty exchange programmes between Punjab and Tajikistan, Mann said that it was the need of the hour to update the knowledge of students and upskill the teachers wherein such initiatives could play a pivotal role.

He also batted for mutual collaboration in the tourism sector between Punjab and Tajikistan. The CM invited the visiting delegation for the Invest Punjab Summit to be held in the state in February 2023.