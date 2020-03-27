Punjab CM asks police to be more humane, find compassionate ways of dealing with curfew violators

Amarinder also took note of reports of a recorded telephonic message purportedly released by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), and said any attempt by him or anyone else to provoke the youth of Punjab to violate the curfew would not be tolerated. (File photo) Amarinder also took note of reports of a recorded telephonic message purportedly released by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), and said any attempt by him or anyone else to provoke the youth of Punjab to violate the curfew would not be tolerated. (File photo)

Amid reports of policemen thrashing curfew violators, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh Thursday directed the Punjab Police to be more humane and sensitive.

Urging personnel to exercise maximum restraint, Amarinder asked them to find more compassionate ways of handling curfew violations, especially in cases of individuals found moving out for essentials. A government statement said the CM had taken cognisance of reports of excesses by the police.

“Use of corporal means to punish violators could not be allowed,” Capt said, directing DGP Dinkar Gupta to take all possible steps to sensitise police personnel and warn them against taking the law into their hands while dealing with such cases.

The chief minister also appealed to the people to stay at home and reach out to police and civil administration through helpline numbers in case of emergency. All efforts were being made to provide doorstep delivery of essential goods and services, he said, adding that the entire police and civil administration was working day and night to ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience or hardship.

Amarinder also took note of reports of a recorded telephonic message purportedly released by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), and said any attempt by him or anyone else to provoke the youth of Punjab to violate the curfew would not be tolerated.

“It was obvious that Pannu did not care about the lives of Punjabis,” the CM said, reacting to Pannu’s message, in which he had also reportedly warned Amarinder and DGP Dinkar Gupta against serious consequences of action against violators of the curfew.

In the recorded message, Pannu is heard telling the youth of the state that he will initiate international action against CM and DGP for excesses against youth.

Meanwhile, DGP Gupta said that while police personnel had by and large been seen to be caring and gentle, there had been a few cases of some of them using force against those found violating the restrictions. Gupta said he had directed CPs and SSPs to make it clear to the force that there would be zero tolerance to physical beatings etc. “No society can tolerate such visuals,” he warned, adding that where needed, violators should be booked.

Calling for patience, the DGP said, “We don’t want to sully all the good work we are doing by a few aberrations here and there.”

The DGP’s warning came even as the police on Thursday registered 170 FIRs and arrested 262 for curfew and home quarantine violations. Of 170 FIRs, four were registered for violation of home quarantine guidelines, with three FIRs registered in Sangrur and one in Bathinda.

As of Thursday, 40,153 police employees had been deployed on the ground for enforcement of curfew.

