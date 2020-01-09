Punjab CM’s security breach: Probe indicts PR dept, SPU for ‘cursory’, ‘cavalier’ checking

CM Amarinder Singh and officials with Amandeep Singh (folded hands) during the investors’ summit. Archive CM Amarinder Singh and officials with Amandeep Singh (folded hands) during the investors’ summit. Archive

A month after a man breached three layers of security check and reached “dangerously close” to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh during Punjab Investors Summit here, an inquiry into the incident has indicted the Punjab’s Public Relations Department and the Close Protection Team (CPT) of Special Protection Unit (SPU) for “cursory” and “cavalier” checking. being lax responsible.

A report by Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dyalan, who conducted the inquiry, has stated that “responsibility for this inaction must be fixed by the DGP or Head of the SPU on those officers of CPT/ police” who were present in the hall and did not respond timely. “They must also be necessarily replaced from the CPT,” the report said while suggesting fixing responsibility of officials of PR department.

It has also stated that “this security breach may only embolden more dangerous elements to try and take advantage of the glaring gaps in the security of the chief minister – and the next time the consequences may not be as charitable. As such, exemplary action must be not only be taken to fill these gaps but fix responsibility for the lapses”.

In a serious breach of security, Amandeep Singh, a Dera Bassi resident, had entered the high-security event and made his way to a hall where Amarinder was in an interactive session with NDTV’s Prannoy Roy on the opening day of the two-day summit at India School of Business here. As he reached close to the stage, security personnel pounced on him. Amarinder, however, had extended a helping hand to the man who said he only wanted to apprise the CM about a dispute with respect to a shop at Hazrat Pir in Madhopur village.

Amandeep had entered the high-security event through the media entry wearing a lanyard (a satin ribbon) that is used to hang ID cards. The lanyard that Amandeep was wearing around his neck was without an ID card. The ID cards were colour and QR coded, yet Amandeep was able to breach the security. Amarinder had, however, directed that no action should be taken against him and had ordered immediate redressal of his complaint.

“Amandeep sat in the morning session, went out of the hall and came back for the keynote later. Inside the hall, around 70 seats in the back corner were reserved as the media block. Entry to this block was to be managed by the officers of the PRD (Public Relations Department) deployed there. They were to check and allow only identified media persons,” the report reads.

He was questioned by a Mohali DPRO about his identity but a journalist of a vernacular daily told the DPRO that he was accompanying him,” says the report submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office

The report, which has been forwarded to Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta for further action, states that “despite the heavy presence of security, which included the CPT of the SPU, there was no attempt to stop or restrain this person from approaching” the stage or the CM. “This was despite the fact that he was speaking at a high pitch directly to CM and it was very evident that he was neither an investor, nor a media person, not speaking anything related to the session”.

“Moreover, since the media block is at the extreme back of hall, it is inexplicable how he traversed the entire length of the hall to reach the stage, without being stopped or questioned at such a high security event. He also managed to hand over some papers to the CM before being taken to the side. The merits of his case aside, anything could have happened before the security responded, which was too slow. In the end, it was CPS (to) CM who took his papers and escorted him out of the hall,” the report further reads.

This is not all. Amandeep breached all three checks with ease. He entered from the Gold Pass holders gate on a two-wheeler without a pass. “The police did not stop him. The ISB security casually waved at him to stop but he did not and continued to proceed to the venue,” the report adds.

The inquiry was conducted after speaking to various persons and checking the CCTV footage. At the second check, he was allowed to enter without an ID card. “Apparently he picked up an all-access white lanyard after breaching the second check in the main atrium. It was somehow lying around, which is also questionable. But still it was just a plain lanyard without an ID card attached to it. At the third check, he was frisked as per the police and his bag was checked. However, even here his identity was not ascertained and he was apparently allowed to enter only with the white lanyard without the necessary ID card, which would have been noticed and the person questioned if checking was thorough,” the report states.

Commenting about the role of the PR official who allowed Amandeep to sit in the media block upon request by a journalist, the report reads: “Here it may be stated that just by an invitee vouching for someone does not authorize the entry of this person as no +1 invites were issued. No action was taken to remove Amandeep from the hall, neither was anyone alerted regarding his unauthorized entry and presence. Responsibility for this inaction must be fixed by the Department of Public Relations”.

