Punjab CM Amarinder Singh: ‘Referendum 2020’ a damp squib

A day after the ‘Referendum 2020’ organised Sunday by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has targeted the UK government, saying that by allowing the protesters to use Trafalgar Square, instead of Hyde Park, it had shown its “total complacency” on the issue.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Amarinder stated that “the UK government should have put its foot down and not allowed its soil to be used to propagate anti-India campaign.”

The rally was organised Sunday at 7:30 pm IST. Taking a dig at the rally, Amarinder said, “As expected, it turned out to be a damp squib, participated by a handful of elements.” The statement also quoted Amarinder citing ground reports that “several Kashmiris were made to wear turbans to make them look like Sikhs.”

Calling it a “no-show rally”, Amarinder said it had exposed the total lack of ground support for ‘Referendum 2020’ even outside India. He dismissed the entire affair as a futile exercise by a sham organisation to create trouble in India, particularly Punjab.

“The Sikhs For Justice are just a group of fringe elements that are playing into the hands of Pakistan’s ISI to divide India, but they have failed, and will continue to fail in their nefarious designs. The presence of Pakistani politicians at the rally confirms that it was out-and-out an ISI plot, which fell through, just as their attempts to create trouble in India have been failing all these years”, he added.

There was virtually nil local support for the rally and whatever little support they had managed to garner was of similar fringe elements from various countries, said the Chief Minister.

The presence of Pakistani leaders, including Nazir Ahmed who openly spoke of dividing India and splitting Kashmir, Punjab and Nagaland from it, made it clear that the rally was a game plan of the ISI, a fact further endorsed by the presence of separatist Kashmiris living in UK, said the Chief Minister.

Describing the SFJ fringe elements as mere social media tigers, who are trying to create a hype even when they have no support, both in India and abroad, the Chief Minister said the Sikhs were a patriotic community who have always stood for the unity and integrity of the country. As many as 90,000 Sikhs are serving in the Indian army, defending the country’s borders, he pointed out, adding that SFJ could never succeed in misleading the community into falling for their selfish designs.

The Chief Minister warned the SFJ and all other such anti-India forces to stay out of the country and refrain from any attempt to foment trouble in Punjab, or any other part of India. Their efforts will backfire on them and his government would deal with such elements with an iron hand. Nobody would be allowed to disturb the peace and the communal harmony in the state, he said.

