Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches COVID-19 testing week

During a Covid review, CM Amarinder Singh stated that people were not getting tested due to a stigma attached with Covid.

Ordering testing of shop workers, mandi workers, frontline government employees within this week, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday declared that this week would be a “testing week” in Punjab.

During a Covid review, the CM stated that people were not getting tested due to a stigma attached with Covid. He said to ward off this stigma, he would himself get tested and upload his video on social media.

He asked Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police, SSPs and Civil Surgeons to go in for a vigorous contact tracing, of at least 10 contacts of each positive case, a government statement said.

The CM also said that all the offices, business establishments, industrial units and marriage palaces where more than 10 people gather, must appoint ‘Covid monitors’ to ensure adherence of health and safety protocols meticulously. These monitors would be responsible to ensure proper hygiene and sanitisation of working places to check the infections from this disease. He also exhorted the people who have recovered from this disease to generously donate plasma in the designated plasma banks at Government Medical Colleges of Patiala, Amritsar and Faridkot to treat the patients infected with coronavirus.

Earlier interacting with the Deputy Commissioners, Police Commissioners, SSPs and Civil Surgeons of four worst corona-hit districts viz. Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and Amritsar, the CM asked these officers to divide the districts into sectors to keep a strict vigil over the Covid situation by ramping up 100% testing, surveillance and contact tracing. Each sector would be supervised by a joint team comprising civil and police officers of gazetted rank, who would ensure the completion of above tasks in a time-bound manner. He also underscored the need to intensify the efforts to launch testing on war footing, especially within the old walled areas of these cities, where most of such cases remain untraced.

Updating the CM, Health & Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu underlined the need to boost the capacity building in Gian Sagar Hospital and Civil Hospital Mohali to cope with the rapidly rising cases of Covid on a daily basis. Making a brief presentation to apprise the CM of the current Covid situation, Health Advisor Dr K K Talwar said that by and large all the medical colleges and government hospitals are fully equipped with robust medical infrastructure and trained doctors and paramedics to overcome any unforeseen exigency amid a spurt in the Covid cases in near future.

Taking part in the deliberations, DGP Dinkar Gupta urged the CM to request the religious leaders like Jathedar of Sri Akal Takhat Sahib and other heads of the religious organisations to appeal to the people to strictly follow the guidelines of health department to protect themselves and their loved ones from this deadly virus. He also pointed out that a coordinated approach should be followed by involving all the departments to tackle the further spread of Covid pandemic by intensifying Rapid Antigen Testing in containment zones and contact tracing. Gupta said that the entire police force was working day and night to enforce Covid restrictions and generally people are now following them.

