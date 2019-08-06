Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh bans protests, celebrations on Article 370 scrapping

After the Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh prohibited any kind of celebration or protest that could vitiate the atmosphere in the state.

With tension escalating at the border, he also directed Punjab Police to be prepared to thwart any attempts by elements from Pakistan to create disturbance. Follow Jammu and Kashmir News Live Updates

The chief minister held a review meeting on law and order in the wake of the announcement. It was attended by the top brass of police and civil authorities including the CM’s media advisor Raveen Thukral, CPSCM Suresh Kumar, Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, Punjab Police DG Dinkar Gupta, Home Secretary Satish Chandra, DGP (Intelligence) V K Bhawra and PSCM Tejveer Singh.

Amarinder is learned to have said that Pakistan may not take this move lightly and could resort to some act against India, and asked the state police to be ready for any eventuality.

He ordered increased security for the 8,000-odd Kashmiri students in Punjab, and directed the SPs and DCs to meet them and talk to them personally.

The captain also ordered scaling up of security in Punjab’s districts that border Kashmir, and reiterated his earlier directions to the police and district administration to ensure smooth and safe movement of those leaving for Kashmir via Punjab.

Border areas of the state have been on high alert for the past two days, since tourists and Amarnath yatris were asked to leave the Valley citing security concerns.

Amarinder has appealed to all within and outside Kashmir to remain calm and not do anything to disturb the peace and harmony of the nation in these “difficult circumstances”.