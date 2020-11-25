In a bid to bridge the gulf, Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu meet over lunch

The meeting is being seen as an important step towards paving a way for Navjot Singh Sidhu’s re-induction in the Cabinet (FILE)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hosted his bête noire and former Cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu over lunch on Wednesday and discussed a host of important political matters, including the farmers agitation.

The luncheon meeting comes after almost three-month-long efforts of Congress general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat to bridge the gulf between the warring duo. Sidhu had lunch at Amarinder’s farm house in Parol village near Chandigarh before leaving for Amritsar.

“It was a warm & cordial luncheon meeting that saw CM @capt_amarinder and Navjot Singh Sidhu discuss a host of important political matters of Punjab and national interest. The two leaders spent a pleasant over an hour sharing thoughts on vital issues. @sherryontopp @INCIndia,” CM’s media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted.

Sources privy to the meeting said both the leaders discussed how to take the farmers agitation forward. Sidhu zoomed past the media in his vehicle and did not stop to talk to the reporters gathered outside the CM’s personal residence. He did not even pose for a picture. The CMO has not shared the pictures of the luncheon meeting.

The meeting is being seen as an important step towards paving a way for Sidhu’s re-induction in the Cabinet. The CM had divested Sidhu of the Local Bodies Department after the Lok Sabha election last year. The CM had blamed Sidhu for Congress faring poorly in urban areas, calling him a “non-performer”. The CM had handed him the Power Department but Sidhu had refused to join the office. He had later resigned.

The Cabinet has a vacancy that has not been filled by the CM ever since Sidhu quit. The rules allow 18 ministers in the Cabinet, including the CM, in an Assembly of 117 MLAs. Currently, there are 17 ministers, including the CM, in the Cabinet.

Sidhu was present recently during former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi’s three-day visit to Punjab for his show in support of farmers. Sidhu also seconded Amarinder’s resolution negating the Centre’s farm laws during last Vidhan Sabha session in October-end.

Later, during Punjab Congress’s dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Sidhu was the second last speaker before the CM and praised the CM for his stand in favour of the farmers.

Rawat has also been paying attention to Sidhu. He personally went to his house and accompanied him to Rahul’s rally at Moga. Rawat has called Sidhu a “Rafale” and party’s weapon for the next election.

