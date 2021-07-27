Punjab CM Amarinder appeals to state govt employees to call off strike, says various departments ‘severely impacted’

The meeting further decided that certain demands linked with intra/inter-departmental issues shall be addressed in consultation with the departments of personnel and finance. (File photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the administration was working speedily towards resolving all grievances in consultation with the concerned departments and appealed to all agitating state government employees to call off their strike to prevent any further inconvenience to the general public.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the demands of the striking employees, the Chief Minister expressed concern over their continued agitation, which he said has severely impacted the functioning of various state government departments already.

A government statement said it had constituted a committee of officers to look into the demands of agitating employees. The committee had examined, in detail, the demands of various Employees Associations and had submitted its report. The report states that certain demands raised were linked to the decisions of the government prior to the year 2006 and were in no way connected with the report of the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission. As such, these demands shall be considered separately, based on the recommendations of the concerned administrative departments, it was decided.

The meeting further decided that certain demands linked with intra/inter-departmental issues shall be addressed in consultation with the departments of personnel and finance.

The statement said that the government had acceded to a long-pending demand of the employees had decided to implement the recommendations of the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission within a month of receipt of the report of the same. The implementation of the pay commission recommendations, with effect from 1st July 2021, has resulted in a financial outflow of Rs 4692 crore to approximately 2.85 lakh employees and 3.07 lakh pensioners, every year.

On average, it works out to Rs. 79,250 per annum, over and above what they are getting at present. In addition, the government employees and pensioners shall be getting arrears of Rs. 14,759 crore, which works out to an average of Rs. 2.32 lakh per employee/pensioner, the spokesperson pointed out.

Tuesday’s meeting was attended by Local Government Minister, Brahm Mohindra, Finance minister, Manpreet Badal, PWD Minister, Vijay Inder Singla, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Suresh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Vini Mahajan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Tejveer Singh, and other senior officials of the departments of finance and personnel.