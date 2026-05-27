Punjab: Clashes mar civic polls, 63.94% turnout is recorded

AAP’s state media in-charge Baltej Pannu said, “Police will take action as per law.”

Nearly 64% polling was recorded Tuesday in the urban local body elections in Punjab which was marred by incidents of violence, stone pelting, clashes, attacks on political workers and allegations of booth capturing, officials said.

Violent incidents were reported from Samana in Patiala district, Raikot in Ludhiana district and Majitha in Amritsar district, where rival political workers clashed during polling. Opposition parties, including the Congress, BJP and SAD, accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using intimidation and violence, even as the police maintained that the situation remained under control.

Elections were held in 1,896 wards across eight municipal corporations — Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot — besides 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats, officials said.