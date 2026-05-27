Punjab: Clashes mar civic polls, 63.94% turnout is recorded

Elections were held in 1,896 wards across eight municipal corporations — Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot — besides 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats, officials said.

Written by: Raakhi Jagga, Divya Goyal
2 min readAmritsar, Ludhiana, PatialaMay 27, 2026 06:15 AM IST
Punjab Clashes mar civic polls, Punjab civic polls, Punjab civic polls, Punjab local body elections, local body elections in Punjab, Indian express news, current affairsAAP’s state media in-charge Baltej Pannu said, “Police will take action as per law.”
Make us preferred source on Google

Nearly 64% polling was recorded Tuesday in the urban local body elections in Punjab which was marred by incidents of violence, stone pelting, clashes, attacks on political workers and allegations of booth capturing, officials said.

Violent incidents were reported from Samana in Patiala district, Raikot in Ludhiana district and Majitha in Amritsar district, where rival political workers clashed during polling. Opposition parties, including the Congress, BJP and SAD, accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using intimidation and violence, even as the police maintained that the situation remained under control.

Elections were held in 1,896 wards across eight municipal corporations — Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot — besides 75 municipal councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats, officials said.

Congress candidate from ward No. 4 in Raikot, Jagdev Singh Gill , alias Jagga, was injured in an attack with sharp-edged weapons by a group of people. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring wrote on X: “Gangsters and political goons are roaming freely while the government is busy with ads and reels…”

AAP’s state media in-charge Baltej Pannu said, “Police will take action as per law.”

Divya Goyal
Divya Goyal
facebook
twitter

Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is widely recognized for her human-interest storytelling and in-depth investigative reporting on social and political issues in the region. Professional Profile Experience: With over 13 years in journalism, she joined The Indian Express in 2012. She previously worked with Hindustan Times. Education: A gold medalist in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Core Beats: She covers a diverse range of subjects, including gender issues, education, the Sikh diaspora, heritage, and the legacy of the Partition. She has also reported on minority communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Awards and Recognition Divya has earned significant acclaim for her sensitivity toward gender and social disparities: Laadli Media Award (2020): For her investigative report "Punjab: The Invisible Drug Addicts," which exposed the gender disparity in treating women addicts. Laadli Media Award (2023): For a ground report on the struggles of two girls who had to ride a boat to reach their school in a border village of Punjab. Signature Style Divya is known for "humanizing the news." Rather than just reporting on policy, she often focuses on the individuals affected by it—such as students dealing with exam stress, farmers struggling with diversification, or families impacted by crime. Her work often bridges the gap between West (Pakistan) and East (India) Punjab, exploring shared heritage and common struggles. X (Twitter): @DivyaGoyal_ ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments