Day after clashes, Punjab radical leader Amritpal’s aide Lovepreet Singh Tufan released from Amritsar jail

A day after Punjab witnessed unprecedented scenes of protests led by radical leader Amritpal Singh demanding the release of his associate Lovepreet Singh Tufan, the latter was released from Amritsar jail Friday, news agency ANI reported.

Punjab | Lovepreet Toffan, a close aide of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh released from Amritsar Jail pic.twitter.com/pPgK5Ci3RA — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023

Inspector General of Police, Amitsar, Border Range, Monish Chawla told news agency PTI that the court has accepted the discharge application and Lovepreet Singh was being released.

The development came a day after Amritpal and his supporters, some of them wielding swords and guns, stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar.

Lovepreet Singh Tufan was arrested on charges that included kidnapping. Amritpal was also an accused in the same case along with 25 others. The case was registered on the complaint of one Varinder Singh who alleged he was kidnapped and beaten soon after he uploaded a video accusing Amritpal and his followers of spreading false propaganda.

Amritpal’s supporters had broken through barricades and clashed with police. At least six police personnel, including an officer were injured. Top officers, including Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskarn Singh and SSP (Rural) Satinder Singh, had reached the police station and held direct negotiations with Amritpal. The police had later announced that Lovepreet would be discharged from the case and legal steps would be taken for his release.