scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Day after clashes, Punjab radical leader Amritpal’s aide Lovepreet Singh Tufan released from Amritsar jail

Amritpal and his supporters, some of them wielding swords and guns, had stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar on Thursday

waris punjab de, amritpal singh'Waris Punjab De' founder Amritpal Singh's associate Lovepreet Toofan raise slogans along with supporters after his release from the Amritsar Central Jail, in Amritsar, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (PTI)
Listen to this article
Day after clashes, Punjab radical leader Amritpal’s aide Lovepreet Singh Tufan released from Amritsar jail
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A day after Punjab witnessed unprecedented scenes of protests led by radical leader Amritpal Singh demanding the release of his associate Lovepreet Singh Tufan, the latter was released from Amritsar jail Friday, news agency ANI reported.

Inspector General of Police, Amitsar, Border Range, Monish Chawla told news agency PTI that the court has accepted the discharge application and Lovepreet Singh was being released.

Also Read |Amritpal Singh: Deep Sidhu’s successor, 29-yr-old radical returned from Dubai to lead a following

The development came a day after Amritpal and his supporters, some of them wielding swords and guns, stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar.

Lovepreet Singh Tufan was arrested on charges that included kidnapping. Amritpal was also an accused in the same case along with 25 others. The case was registered on the complaint of one Varinder Singh who alleged he was kidnapped and beaten soon after he uploaded a video accusing Amritpal and his followers of spreading false propaganda.

Also Read
‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh’s supporters block Jalandhar-Amrits...
Haryana apartmentalisation VP Malik
Former Army chief begins campaign against apartmentalisation in Haryana
Punjab Investors' Summit: ‘UK delighted to be a partner country’ says Bri...
SYL construction: After Hooda suggests contempt of court petition, Khatta...

Amritpal’s supporters had broken through barricades and clashed with police. At least six police personnel, including an officer were injured. Top officers, including Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskarn Singh and SSP (Rural) Satinder Singh, had reached the police station and held direct negotiations with Amritpal. The police had later announced that Lovepreet would be discharged from the case and legal steps would be taken for his release.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 12:39 IST
Next Story

‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan dances his heart out on ‘Lollypop Lagelu’ and ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’ at a wedding. Watch

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close