Punjab Civil Service (judicial) results: Chandigarh boy bags 2nd position

TWENTY-EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Sangam Kaushal right since joining the law school at Panjab University had only one goal in mind and that was to become a judge. In the results declared Friday for the Punjab Civil Service (judicial branch), he was declared second topper among the 28 candidates who have qualified the examination. A total of 5,200 had applied for the examination and only 56 could reach the viva voice stage.

“I have been fixated on this goal to become a judicial officer and now it feels good to have reached my goal,” said Kaushal, a Chandigarh resident while speaking to Newsline.

Kaushal completed his schooling from Chandigarh’s Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School and pursued his legal degree from the University Institute of Legal Studies of Panjab University. What also inspired him to join the law field is the fact that his father L R Kaushik is a retired District Attorney from Punjab.

“I started practice right after I graduated from Panjab University in 2015,” said Kaushik. “But my preparation for the examination began in the final year of law itself. I have been working hard and also practising at the Punjab and Haryana High Court for the past three years.”

Kaushik has independently appeared in certain criminal cases before the High Court. “In order to use the time in the best possible way, I thought the courts are the best place to learn for a lawyer. I started going to the courts and would observe the proceedings even when I did not have any case. I would sit in the courtrooms and observe, which I think has been the best learning.”

He added that consistency and hard work are the key to crack the examination. “They pay. I have been working every day for the last so many years now. I used to get up early in the morning and before court and after court, I would study at home. All these things have paid.”

Kaushal’s family is originally from Kharar and his mother is a teacher in Chandigarh. “I give credit to my family which has been my biggest support system through thick and thin. They have always allowed me to pursue my dreams and pushed me to do my best.”

