Punjab civic polls: Akali Dal’s electoral slide continues, but Sukhbir Badal sees a silver lining

The Shiromani Akali Dal’s electoral decline, which began around 14 years, deepened further with the Panthic party being relegated to the fourth spot, behind Independents, in the results of the urban local body polls that was declared Friday.

The party won 191 seats, down from 284 in the 2021 civic polls, and behind 251 that Independents got this year. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party dominated the results with 958 seats, a staggering leap from the 69 it had won in 2021 — a turnaround that strategists within SAD have been quietly pointing to as a potential template for their own revival. The argument goes that AAP had performed dismally in the 2021 local body elections but went on to sweep the 2022 Assembly elections. SAD, the argument follows, could stage a similar comeback.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal put up a brave face as he congratulated party candidates and the independent candidates backed by the party for what he called a “splendid performance.” He blamed the results on state machinery being weaponised against Akali Dal — alleging cancellation of nomination papers, misuse of police and the State Election Commission, and what he described as “open hooliganism and intimidation” by AAP. “Despite all this, the people of Punjab have clearly shown where their trust lies. This is a big message,” Badal said, adding that in free and fair assembly elections, “the people of Punjab will completely reject AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal will emerge victorious.”

But the comparison with AAP’s 2021 showing offers cold comfort at best. When AAP underperformed in those civic polls, it was a young party that had not yet governed Punjab. Its poor showing reflected organisational gaps, not voter rejection of its governance. SAD’s situation is structurally different, and significantly worse.

The party has been losing ground continuously since 2014, when AAP’s entry into Punjab politics first ate into its support base. The 2015 Bargari sacrilege and the Behbal Kalan police firing, in which two Sikh protesters were killed, proved devastating for a party whose identity rests on its claim to represent the Sikh community. The events triggered a collapse of its core vote bank that has not been reversed. The party was reduced to 15 seats in the house of 117 in 2017 Assembly elections, won only two Lok Sabha seats of the possible 13 in 2019 — both held by Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal — and then hit a new low in 2022 when SAD chief himself lost his Jalalabad seat and the party could return only three MLAs. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections brought further humiliation, with the party winning just one seat.

For a party that once commanded Punjab’s political landscape, finishing fourth in a local body election — behind Independents — underscores how far the erosion has gone.

In Patti local body elections, in Tarn Taran district, the party failed to open its account even as the Congress won eight seats, the AAP six and the Independents five. The results are politically significant because AAP’s Patti MLA and former Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested in late March in connection with the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar. Bhullar is currently in jail, and his wife campaigned for the party during the local body elections.

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In Majitha, considered a party stronghold and bastion of former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, the SAD won six seats as against AAP’s seven. Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur Majithia is presently MLA from Majitha Assembly segment.

Majithia alleged malpractice in the counting process, alleging that only 6,936 votes were counted over nearly 11 hours. He said the entire government machinery remained active from morning till evening during counting and “repeatedly delayed the counting process in an attempt to influence the outcome”.

He said he would approach the High Court against this “high-handedness.” Amritsar ADC Ravinderpal Singh had earlier said that counting was taking more time because the Majitha constituency is a high-profile seat.