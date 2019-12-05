Punjab Circle: 190 BSNL employees retract from VRS on last day of filing forms

As many as 2,582 BSNL employees out of a total 5,750 employees working in the Punjab circle had opted for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme. As many as 2,582 BSNL employees out of a total 5,750 employees working in the Punjab circle had opted for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme.

“I am 56-year-old and there are merely two years left for my retirement. I had applied for the VRS, but after all the calculations I realised- why should I leave the benefit of increments of two years which will be definitely added in my pension. I withdrew my VRS application,” said Ashok Kumar, a second grade clerk with the public sector telecom company, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Ashok Kumar is among 190 BSNL employees, who retracted and withdrew their forms opting for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) on the last day of filling the forms, which was December 3.

Kumar says, “As many as 190 employees withdrew their application, they were mostly the ones at the edge of their service, about to retire or have at least eight to six years of service remaining in the BSNL. Although the central government offered VRS had orginally received an overwhelming response from the BSNL employees who are above 50 years of age, a few of them changed their mind at the last moment. But, by and large, employees, who opted for VRS, are not in the loss.”

General Manager, BSNL, VK Garg, said, “The VRS scheme is based on the formula of ex-gratia for any eligible employee that will be equal to 35 days salary for each completed year of service and 25 days salary for every year of service left until the superannuation. Before allowing the employees to fill the forms online on November 3, we held workshops for them to understand the formula. There are chances that the application of some of the employees, who are senior and efficient in their field, will not be approved for VRS. Such employees are assets for the BSNL but these are few.”

As many as 2,582 BSNL employees out of a total 5,750 employees working in the Punjab circle had opted for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). The effective date for voluntary retirement is January 31, 2020. Tuesday was the last day to fill the online VRS forms. The process began on November 3.

