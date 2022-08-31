Punjab: Church vandalised in Tarn Taran village, car on premises set on fire

Tension prevailed in Thakarpura village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Wednesday hours after some unidentified people vandalised a Catholic church in the village, holding the security guard hostage at gunpoint, and set on fire a car that was parked in the church premises.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday night when some unidentified people entered the church, vandalised a statue of Mother Mary and damaged the church. The incident was caught on tape and CCTV footage shows two accused vandalising the church.

“We are investigating the matter. The security guard was held on gun point, the car was set on fire and the head of a holy statue was taken away. The culprits will be arrested soon,” a spokesperson of Tarn Taran police said. The police have taken the CCTV footage into their possession and initiated a probe. No arrests have been made so far.

Thakarpura village falls under Patti Tehsil of Tarn Taran district.