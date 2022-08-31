scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Punjab: Church vandalised in Tarn Taran village, car on premises set on fire

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday night when some unidentified people entered the church, vandalised a statue of Mother Mary, and damaged the church. No arrests have been made so far.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday night when some unidentified people entered the church, vandalised a statue of Mother Mary and damaged the church. (file/ representational image)

Tension prevailed in Thakarpura village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Wednesday hours after some unidentified people vandalised a Catholic church in the village, holding the security guard hostage at gunpoint, and set on fire a car that was parked in the church premises.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday night when some unidentified people entered the church, vandalised a statue of Mother Mary and damaged the church. The incident was caught on tape and CCTV footage shows two accused vandalising the church.

“We are investigating the matter. The security guard was held on gun point, the car was set on fire and the head of a holy statue was taken away. The culprits will be arrested soon,” a spokesperson of Tarn Taran police said. The police have taken the CCTV footage into their possession and initiated a probe. No arrests have been made so far.

More from Chandigarh

Thakarpura village falls under Patti Tehsil of Tarn Taran district.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 11:22:55 am
Next Story

Scientists look to solve ozone threat to Africa’s food security

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy
Explained

A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help
Jharkhand

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

India showing intent as problem solver: Bhupender Yadav at G20
Climate crisis

India showing intent as problem solver: Bhupender Yadav at G20

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'
Only for subscribers

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
In Premium Now

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’

Premium
Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove
India vs Hong Kong

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement