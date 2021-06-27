Punjab chief vigilance officer writes to all DCs, questions delay in prosecution sanctions

Gill said over phone that he had directed DCs to grant or deny prosecution sanction within 30 days in cases where investigations were complete, and the stipulated period of three months to decide on prosecution sanction was over. (File)

FLAGGING “EXTRAORDINARY” delays, Justice Mehtab Singh Gill (retd), who took over as Punjab chief vigilance commissioner in April, has written to all deputy commissioners to take a call on granting or denying prosecution sanction within the stipulated time period.

In his June 21 letter to the DCs, Gill wrote, “It has come to my notice that extraordinary delay is being done, for whatsoever reason, regarding granting of prosecution sanction.” The former acting chief justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court said such delays were being observed especially in cases where revenue officials were involved in corruption cases.

Gill said over phone that he had directed DCs to grant or deny prosecution sanction within 30 days in cases where investigations were complete, and the stipulated period of three months to decide on prosecution sanction was over.

“It has also come to my notice that mutations are being accepted or rejected beyond the stipulated period of 45 days, which is a source of corruption,” read the correspondence by Gill.

Earlier this month, Gill had asked vigilance officers in 189 departments of the Punjab government to apprise him of action taken in the last one year to keep their respective department “corruption-free”.

“Since you are the designated officer, the office of the chief vigilance commissioner be informed as to what action you have taken in the last one year to keep your department corruption-free. It is expected from you that any complaint which is filed by the general public henceforth, it be sent to the chief vigilance commissioner office, Punjab, for further action,” read a correspondence by Gill to 189 vigilance officers in various departments of Punjab on June 2.