Punjab chief secretary reviews progress at Homi Bhaba Cancer Hospital in New Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Friday reviewed the progress of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Medicity at New Chandigarh, and was assured that the upcoming cancer tertiary care facility will be made operational by November this year.

The Chief Secretary directed the departments concerned to extend all requisite assistance for early opening of the project. On her visit to the construction site, officials reported that the centre is in the advanced stage of completion.

Reviewing the progress of the project, the Chief Secretary said that the 300-bed hospital will act as a tertiary care centre for the northern region, comprising Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and UP.

“The hospital will start radiotherapy, radiology, CT scan, MRI, ultrasound, x-ray, mammography, medical oncology, chemotherapy, day-care ward, pathology and lab facilities, minor OT, besides initiating OPD services such as surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, palliative care preventive oncology,” she said, adding that these facilities will be available from November onwards.

The Chief Secretary said that the project, a unit of Tata Memorial Centre Mumbai, is being set up with a sanctioned cost of Rs 663.74-crore in the built up area of 40,545 sq m, for which 50 acres of land has been provided free of cost by the Punjab government.

The hospital will have electronic medical records facility and will be interlinked with the Tata Memorial Centres located across the country. Over 65,000 cancer patients have availed cashless treatment under Mukh Mantri Punjab Cancer Rahat Kosh Scheme.