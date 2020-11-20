Punjab chief secy launches cyber security campaign for women, children

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Friday launched a three-month long cyber campaign called ‘Cyber Surakhya’ in Punjab on the occasion of Universal Children’s Day, celebrated on November 20 every year.

Vini said that the campaign would provide information to women and children for ways and means to ensure privacy while using online platforms and how to ward off and be protected from online stalkers and avenues to approach law enforcement agencies in times of need.

The campaign is jointly organised by state in collaboration with the CyberPeace Foundation (CPF), an award-winning leading civil society organisation and think tank of cyber security and policy experts, said an official spokesperson.

Vini said, “According to the latest NCRB data, over 28,000 cyber crimes were committed in 2019…such campaigns are necessary for educating the public regarding the risks of losing hard earned money from their bank accounts merely on account of lack of digital literacy.”

Mahajan also released the CBSE publication ‘Cyber Safety’, which has been translated into Punjabi by the Community Affairs Division of the Punjab Police.

DGP Dinkar Gupta while sharing concerns about the rise in cyber crimes said there was a need to create awareness amongst women, children and senior citizens so that they could save themselves from online threats.

DGP further said, “State cyber crime police station was also looking into important cases of cyber crimes. In addition to this, cyber crime units had also been established in all districts of Punjab who were being imparted training for registering and investigating cyber crime cases.”

Gupta said the campaign would focus on all major aspects of online/cyber safety and would leverage digital platforms, webinars, radio campaigns, and a host of other activities targeted at various age groups.

He revealed that this program would also include training modules for the police personnel working towards a cyber safe nation. The campaign would, in particular, focus on issues such as child pornography, stalking and cyber grooming crimes being faced by women and children on a daily basis which cause a lot of agony and harassment to the victims, said Gupta.

DGP added that the campaigns would also be hosted across social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channel of the Punjab government.

Moreover, this campaign would also be aired on radio stations in an endeavor to reach out to internal parts of Punjab, he added.

DGP said various aspects of new-age cyber frauds such as tele frauds, financial frauds, identity theft crimes (phishing), malware detection and much more would also be covered during the campaign.

DGP said the drive would especially focus on cyber safety for children, women, and parents, along with cyber threats which were emerging during the Covid-19 pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.