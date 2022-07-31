scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Punjab chief secy calls meet to discuss ‘black spot’

As per a recent report on ‘Accident Black Spot Identification and Rectification Programme’, 1,982 people died and 1,442 sustained serious injuries in 2,488 road accidents at black spots in 16 police districts between 2017 and 2019.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 31, 2022 1:21:13 am
Chandigarh latest news, Chandigarh news update, Punjab road safety, Punjab latest news, Indian ExpressThe Indian Express, on the basis of a latest report and data compiled over the years, had pointed out that more than 4,000 people died at accident black spots in Punjab in just four years, making up for nearly 21% of the total 18,805 fatalities on roads.

Taking note of The Indian Express report titled “A ‘black spot’ on Punjab road safety: 4,047 deaths in 4 years” published on Friday, the office of the Punjab chief secretary has convened a meeting on August 1 with the public works department (building & roads), local government principal secretary, Punjab Police ADGP (traffic), Panchkula-based NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) regional officer and the traffic advisor to the Punjab government to discuss the news item.

The Indian Express, on the basis of a latest report and data compiled over the years, had pointed out that more than 4,000 people died at accident black spots in Punjab in just four years, making up for nearly 21% of the total 18,805 fatalities on roads. The 4,047 deaths between 2016 and 2019 translate into more than two fatalities at black spots per day.

As per a recent report on ‘Accident Black Spot Identification and Rectification Programme’, 1,982 people died and 1,442 sustained serious injuries in 2,488 road accidents at black spots in 16 police districts between 2017 and 2019.

Traffic advisor to Punjab government Navdeep Asija had said that on average, there are 11 to 12 casualties per day in road accidents in Punjab, out of which more than 40% occur on black spots, according to the data compiled in two sets of reports.

Asija – who anchored the two reports – said the findings indicated that black spots leading to accidents were due to “engineering faults”, which needed rectification in lighting on the road, junction improvement and road markings, among other things.

Asija said that three police districts were analysed afresh in the latest report after certain discrepancies were pointed out in the data of the first report.

He added that potholes and pedestrians crossing the road also contributed significantly to accidents. Asija said that following the first part of the report, the NHAI had spent Rs 560 crore to take corrective measures for preventing accidents on identified black spots. The NHAI authorities have fixed December-end this year as deadline to take corrective measures on 407 black spots identified in the second report.

