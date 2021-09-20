scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 20, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Punjab CM swearing-in Live Updates: Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath at 11 am today

Punjab CM swearing in Live Updates: Charanjit Singh Channi, 58, replaces Captain Amarinder Singh, who had stepped down as Punjab's Chief Minister on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
September 20, 2021 8:45:55 am
Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab New CM, Punjab, AAP, Congress, Punjab Congress, Indian Express, Indian Express news, Punjab news, current affairsCharanjit Singh Channi coming out of a meeting at JW Marriott and going to Punjab Governor's House in Chandigarh on Sunday, September 19 2021. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A day after Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation, Charanjit Singh Channi – a Dalit Sikh and the outgoing Technical Education Minister – was announced as Punjab’s new Chief Minister. He’s set to take oath at 11 am, Monday.

Channi’s appointment came after hectic lobbying by the Congress leaders with an unusual Sikh versus Hindu CM narrative thrown into the mix. After the decision was taken, however, several leaders told The Indian Express that the appointment of a Dalit in a state with nearly 32 per cent Dalit population was a “sound political decision” — given that all opposition parties have been wooing the community.

Click here for more
Explained |Five reasons why Congress chose Charanjit Singh Channi as the next Punjab CM

With Channi’s elevation, the high command has also ensured that state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is kept under check while allowing him to emerge as the party’s Jat face. It hopes that the elevation of a Dalit leader will not be challenged by various factions and their leaders who were eyeing the top post. While the main opposition Aam Aadmi Party welcomed Channi’s appointment, the Shiromani Akali Dal did not issue any statement. The BJP, meanwhile, raked up a controversy when an IAS officer in 2018 had alleged that he had sent her an inappropriate text.

Live Blog

Punjab CM swearing-in Live Updates: Charanjit Singh Channi will replace Captain Amarinder Singh as the Punjab Chief Minister, to take oath at 11 am; Follow latest developments here

Charanjit Singh Channi, PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and other Congress leaders outside Raj Bhavan Sunday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

CM Lawyer, MBA, fighter for Dalit rights, Charanjit Singh Channi rebelled against Captain

Lawyer, management graduate, a strong voice for Dalits — Charanjit Singh Channi is a man of many parts.

Channi, who started out as a student leader, has risen through the ranks to be Punjab’s chief minister designate, and believes his strength lies in his connect with the masses.

Long before the revolt against Captain Amarinder Singh began to brew among Congress MLAs, Channi, who hails from the Ramdasia community, had been seeking a greater representation of Dalits in the Cabinet, given their large numbers in the party.

Dalit groups on Charanjit Singh Channi: Poll stunt, Congress wants our votes

“It is merely an election stunt. Channi is a Dalit as well as a Sikh. Punjab will go to the polls in another four-five months and code of conduct will be imposed 40 days before the elections. So what can the new face do? He will just say I am a new person, trying to understand things,” said Zora Singh Nasrali, president of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union.

Tarsem Singh Sewewala, general secretary of the same union, said, “Till the time policies are not changed, a Dalit CM or a Jat Sikh CM will not make any difference. Now we will ask the newly chosen CM to chair the September 23 meeting with our Sanjha Morcha. This will be a litmus test for him and will show how caring he is about Dalits.”

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd