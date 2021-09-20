Punjab CM swearing-in Live Updates: Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath at 11 am today

Charanjit Singh Channi, PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and other Congress leaders outside Raj Bhavan Sunday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Lawyer, management graduate, a strong voice for Dalits — Charanjit Singh Channi is a man of many parts.

Channi, who started out as a student leader, has risen through the ranks to be Punjab’s chief minister designate, and believes his strength lies in his connect with the masses.

Long before the revolt against Captain Amarinder Singh began to brew among Congress MLAs, Channi, who hails from the Ramdasia community, had been seeking a greater representation of Dalits in the Cabinet, given their large numbers in the party.

“It is merely an election stunt. Channi is a Dalit as well as a Sikh. Punjab will go to the polls in another four-five months and code of conduct will be imposed 40 days before the elections. So what can the new face do? He will just say I am a new person, trying to understand things,” said Zora Singh Nasrali, president of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union.

Tarsem Singh Sewewala, general secretary of the same union, said, “Till the time policies are not changed, a Dalit CM or a Jat Sikh CM will not make any difference. Now we will ask the newly chosen CM to chair the September 23 meeting with our Sanjha Morcha. This will be a litmus test for him and will show how caring he is about Dalits.”