Punjab CM swearing-in Live Updates: Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath at 11 am today

A day after Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation, Charanjit Singh Channi – a Dalit Sikh and the outgoing Technical Education Minister – was announced as Punjab’s new Chief Minister. He’s set to take oath at 11 am, Monday.
Channi’s appointment came after hectic lobbying by the Congress leaders with an unusual Sikh versus Hindu CM narrative thrown into the mix. After the decision was taken, however, several leaders told The Indian Express that the appointment of a Dalit in a state with nearly 32 per cent Dalit population was a “sound political decision” — given that all opposition parties have been wooing the community.
With Channi’s elevation, the high command has also ensured that state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is kept under check while allowing him to emerge as the party’s Jat face. It hopes that the elevation of a Dalit leader will not be challenged by various factions and their leaders who were eyeing the top post. While the main opposition Aam Aadmi Party welcomed Channi’s appointment, the Shiromani Akali Dal did not issue any statement. The BJP, meanwhile, raked up a controversy when an IAS officer in 2018 had alleged that he had sent her an inappropriate text.