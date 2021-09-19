Punjab CM should be a Sikh, says Congress MP Ambika Soni, declines offer

On a day the Congress deferred its legislative party meet, Rajya Sabha member and veteran party leader Ambika Soni told reporters in Delhi that she has refused the party high command’s offer to be Punjab’s next chief minister, following Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation.

The Congress MP on Sunday stated that she had declined the offer because she believes that Punjab’s chief minister should be from the Sikh community.

“Punjab’s chief should be a Sikh face. It’s the only region in the whole country where a Sikh leads,” Soni said.

During the CLP meet on Saturday, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar’s name was finalised till last evening, however, the party held it back after murmurs of protest. Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had opposed saying that if a Hindu leader was to be named the CM, then it has to be Rajya Sabha member Ambika Soni.

Soni on Sunday stated that she won’t be going to Punjab for the deliberations. “The party exercise is going on in Chandigarh with the general secretary and observers. They are asking every MLA’s opinion…There’s no tussle,” she added.

She hinted that the decision will be likely taken by the end of the day.

Following Amarinder’s ouster, names of four senior Congress leaders — Sunil Jakhar, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Partap Singh Bajwa — have been doing the rounds as probable candidates for the post.