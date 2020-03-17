Punjab: Jakhar’s words of praise, and caution, for CM sahib

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar speaking at the press conference. (Express photo) Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar speaking at the press conference. (Express photo)

As the Punjab Cabinet, led by Capt Amarinder Singh, gathered on stage to present their report card on the government’s work in the last three years Monday, PPCC chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar reminded the chief minister of his promises from the dais.

Jakhar started by complimenting Amarinder for “bringing the state out of fiscal mess”, and then said, “One should not shy away from calling a spade a spade. This chair is a crown of thorns, one has to pay a price. When CM sahib talked of debt waiver, the treasury was empty. He went ahead with it.”

He went on to add, “Everybody knows how a Punjab election can be won. One does not need to have a PhD in political science to know that. It is about sensing the feelings of the people. The people have marked people, like the General Dwyer of Behbal Kalan, people know this person who got the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib done. They know this big fish which sells ‘chitta’, we should put them behind bars, people will vote for us massively.”

“I know, there is something called the rule of land. Captain sahib has brutal majority. Nobody has formed government here with 80 MLAs. One could get power drunk, anybody has the right to get power drunk. But we are following the process of law,” he further said.

Pointing towards Capt, Jakhar said, “He has reiterated his commitment that these people will be caught. Gen Dwyer will not be spared, big fish will not be spared.”

Asking the CM to take action against private thermal power plants for the controversial Power Purchase Agreements, Jakhar said, “But it will the most interesting the day when you tell us that we are reducing the power unit by Rs 2. Those people who brought white elephants are blood suckers…I am sure Captain sahib is working on it…I am sure…we will bring them to book.”

He said he learnt from Finance Minister Manpreet Badal and Technical Education Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi that the government was facing criticism. “I want to tell you that people have hopes from you…I am sure you will come true to their expectations, the way you have by bringing the state out of fiscal mess in three years.”

“It is not hunky dory in front of us. There is a long way ahead…I am thankful to people for their patience that they waited for three years to see that our coffers are filled,” the PPCC chief said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.