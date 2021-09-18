scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Capt Amarinder resigns as CM: Feel humiliated, will speak to supporters, decide my future

"I told the Congress president that I will resign. And they can appoint anyone they have confidence in," Captain Amarinder Singh said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 18, 2021 5:40:00 pm
Captain Amarinder Singh handed his resignation to Punjab Governor Saturday. (Express Photo)

Hours after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was asked to step down from his post, he submitted his resignation to the Governor Saturday.

“I am feeling humiliated. I have been in politics for 52 years. I will talk to my supporters and then I will decide on my future in politics,” Captain Amarinder stated while speaking to reporters.

He added that he had spoken to Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the morning and told her he was resigning.

“This has happened for the third time. They called MLAs twice in Delhi. And now this third meeting,” he said.

“I feel there is a doubt on my working. I told the Congress president that I will resign. And they can appoint anyone they have confidence in. Jis marzi nu oh bna lain. Jisnu oh bnana chahunde ne. (Whoever you wish, you can appoint),” he added.

