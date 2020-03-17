‘Bundle of lies’: Oppn parties trash CM Amarinder Singh’s 3-year report card

National secretary of the BJP, Tarun Chug, said that for the past three years, people have been repenting their decision to elect Amarinder Singh government. (File photo) National secretary of the BJP, Tarun Chug, said that for the past three years, people have been repenting their decision to elect Amarinder Singh government. (File photo)

Opposition parties AAP and BJP on Monday trashed outright Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s claims of his government’s achievements in last three years. While AAP called the report card a “bundle of lies”, BJP too accused CM Amarinder Sing of “telling lies” from a public stage, adding that Congress in office had unleashed three years of “loot and deceit”.

In a statement issued from party headquarters here Monday, senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema said that CM Amarinder Singh and Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal were trying to divert peoples’ attention from its colossal failures on the issues and concerns.

Fiscal mess, mafia raj: AAP

Cheema said that Punjab was borrowing majorly from the Union government year after year to run the already cash-strapped state government, taking it to the lowest ebb in terms of financial status compared to other states of the country.

He said that while Capt Amarinder Singh had promised to crush drug, power, sand, transport and every other mafia in the state, ‘mafia raj’ was still calling the shots under patronage of their political godfathers.

The AAP leader also said that the promise of giving one lakh jobs to jobless youth in the next one year was a “white lie”. Cheema said that the report card was nothing but “old wine in new bottle” to hoodwink the people of the state.

He accused the government of being insensitive to the issues of the pensioners, widows, daily wage earners, as its three-year report card made no mention of their legitimate rights.

About welfare of the Dalit community, he accused the government of ignoring their concerns about pending post-matric scholarships.

Congress lured youth with false promises, says BJP

The BJP claimed that in the last 3 years, over 700 farmers and farm labourers had committed suicide as the Amarinder government had failed to honour its promise of waiving off the entire loan of farm sector.

Taking CM Amarinder Singh head-on for allegedly making false promise to end drug menace, Tarun Chugh said that ‘chitta’ was still available in every nook and corner of the state.

“Promise of giving smartphones to the youth has proved to be the biggest lie as there is no trace of smartphones even after 3 years and now the government was delaying it further by relating the delay in delivery to coronavirus in China,” he said.

Blasting Congress for allegedly luring the youth with a promise of employment and unemployment allowance of Rs 2500 per month, Chugh said the Amarinder government has disappointed youngsters as they had neither got employment, nor unemployment allowance.

“No employee has been regularised during Amarinder regime. Even those regularised by SAD-BJP regime were targeted by the Congress government,” Chugh said.

Waring Amarinder that Congress MLAs might turn the tables on him as they were also feeling suffocated as they have no say in local governance, Chugh said that the Congress MLAs were facing tough time in their respective constituencies as people were quite unhappy with the government.

