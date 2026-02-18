Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann still in hospital; ‘under supervision’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann continued to remain hospitalised at a private hospital in Mohali, even as authorities on Tuesday maintained that his condition is stable and under close medical supervision.
In an official medical bulletin, the hospital stated that the Chief Minister visited the facility on February 16, 2026, for a routine medical evaluation. During his visit, he underwent a comprehensive clinical assessment along with standard diagnostic investigations.
According to the statement issued by the hospital, all his vital parameters are stable and within normal limits. However, the Chief Minister has been experiencing exhaustion and has been admitted for observation and supportive care.
The hospital further clarified that his condition remains stable and that he is under continuous supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team. Authorities at the hospital emphasised that the admission is precautionary in nature and that he is receiving appropriate medical care.
A senior partner at KPMG has been fined AUD 10,000 (roughly $7,000 or Rs 6.4 lakh) after allegedly using artificial intelligence tools to complete an internal AI training assessment. The partner, whose identity has not been disclosed, is reportedly one of more than 25 employees at KPMG Australia found to have misused AI during internal exams since July, according to a report in The Guardian.