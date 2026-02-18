Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann still in hospital; ‘under supervision’

According to the statement issued by the hospital, all his vital parameters are stable and within normal limits. However, the Chief Minister has been experiencing exhaustion and has been admitted for observation and supportive care.

By: Express News Service
1 min readFeb 18, 2026 01:09 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant MannPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann continued to remain hospitalised at a private hospital in Mohali, even as authorities on Tuesday maintained that his condition is stable and under close medical supervision.

In an official medical bulletin, the hospital stated that the Chief Minister visited the facility on February 16, 2026, for a routine medical evaluation. During his visit, he underwent a comprehensive clinical assessment along with standard diagnostic investigations.

“The Chief Minister is experiencing exhaustion and has been admitted for observation and supportive care,” the bulletin said.

The hospital further clarified that his condition remains stable and that he is under continuous supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team. Authorities at the hospital emphasised that the admission is precautionary in nature and that he is receiving appropriate medical care.

