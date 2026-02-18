Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann still in hospital; ‘under supervision’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann continued to remain hospitalised at a private hospital in Mohali, even as authorities on Tuesday maintained that his condition is stable and under close medical supervision.

In an official medical bulletin, the hospital stated that the Chief Minister visited the facility on February 16, 2026, for a routine medical evaluation. During his visit, he underwent a comprehensive clinical assessment along with standard diagnostic investigations.

According to the statement issued by the hospital, all his vital parameters are stable and within normal limits. However, the Chief Minister has been experiencing exhaustion and has been admitted for observation and supportive care.