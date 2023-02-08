Chandigarh officials make futile effort to get former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s house vacated

The Chandigarh administration Tuesday failed to get the government residence of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh located in Sector 5 vacated that is currently occupied by his son Tej Parkash Singh, officials said.

Following the orders of Sanyam Garg, Assistant Estate Officer who also holds the charge of sub-divisional magistrate (Central), a team of the enforcement wing of the Estate Office Tuesday evening went to get the house vacated but had to return in vain.

Sources said that when the team reached, the security personnel deployed at the house resisted the eviction.

Last year, the SDM Central issued an order under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act to vacate the house.

Since the occupants were not adhering to the orders and not vacating the house, the estate office’s enforcement wing was sent to enforce the orders.

“The order to vacate was issued last year. Then another notice was served on January 23. The team went to get the house vacated so as to get these orders executed, but the action of the enforcement team was opposed by the security personnel present there,” the officer specified.

After former CM Beant Singh was assassinated in a terrorist attack in 1995, his family was allowed to hold possession of the government’s residence.