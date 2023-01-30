scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Punjab: Chess tournament held in memory of polio-afflicted player

The players were divided into four groups – under-10, under-14, under-17, and open categories.

The tournament was held on the first death anniversary of Rajiv Nayyar, a national-level chess player who passed away on January 29, 2022, at the age of 49.

The first Rajiv Nayyar Rapid Chess Tournament was organised at BCM Arya School, Singla Enclave in Ludhiana’s Lalton village Sunday. The tournament was held on the first death anniversary of Rajiv Nayyar, a national-level chess player who passed away on January 29, 2022, at the age of 49. The tournament was organised by the Rajiv Nayyar Chess Association.

On the occasion, Arvinderpreet Singh, president of Ludhiana District Chess Association (LDCA) and a former student of Nayyar, said: “Rajiv Nayyar was one of the best-ever chess players of Punjab. He had a peak FIDE rating of 2255. He became the Punjab State Chess Champion in 1993. He was among the top players of the country in his time and reached the National ‘A’ level, which no other chess player of Punjab could reach.”

He added: “As he (Nayyar) was polio-afflicted, he could not even move on his own… He could not move his pieces; the person attending to him used to move the pieces of chess… He was a source of inspiration for many.”

Rajiv Nayyar coached several chess players in Punjab. “An avid learner, he used to study astrology as well. When chess literature was mostly available in the Russian language, he learnt Russian to read good chess books. He studied astrology on his own and his predictions were accurate. He was also one of the finest chess coaches,” said Kritika Seth, Rajiv Nayyar’s sister and principal of BCM Arya School, Lalton branch.

Vikas Sharma, a former state chess champion, said: “His life is an inspiration for all of us, especially chess players who want to achieve success.”

Prominent chess players of north India participated in the event. The players were divided into four groups – under-10, under-14, under-17, and open categories. Prize money worth Rs 80,000 and trophies were distributed among the winners.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 15:15 IST
